Phenylbutazone Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Snapshot

The phenylbutazone market has hit a road-block due to its disapproval from the country-wide market in the U.S. However, phenylbutazone, which are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) that are useful in treating pain, fever, menstrual cramps, arthritis, and other inflammations in human body, continue to be used in other parts of the World. Moreover, these drugs are also used by the veterinary department, wherein 23 actively marketed phenylbutazone drugs are FDA approved for usages on horses. These drugs are available in multiple dosage forms, including boluses, oral tablets, pastes, powders, and solutions for intravenous injection. These two factors are expected to help the global phenylbutazone market sustain the demand the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. On the other hand, the availability of newer drugs with considerably reduced adverse effects on the subjects is hindering the growth rate of the market.

This report on the global phenylbutazone market provides in-depth analysis of all the factors that may favor or obstruct the demand in the near future, and includes profiles of a number of vendors currently operating in the market. The report has been prepared using proven research methodologies and aspires to serve as a dependable business document for targeted audiences such as pharmaceuticals manufacturers, research and academic institutions, hospitals and clinics, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations. The report also segments the market based on application and product type, as well as studies the opportunities available for the vendors in different regions.

Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=122

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Overview

Phenylbutazone is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug meant to provide short-term relief from fever and pain. The drug is currently banned in the U.S. and the U.K. for human use, and therefore is largely meant for animal uses. The ban on phenylbutazone was approved due to its severely debilitating side-effects such as reducing the rate of production of white blood cells and causing aplastic anemia. It was originally used in humans for the treatment of gout and rheumatoid arthritis till 1949 and is now commonly used on horses for the treatment of antipyresis and analgesia.

Phenylbutazone can be administered intravenously or orally but is essentially should only be injected into a vein or administered intramuscularly. Edema and tissue damage may occur if the drug is injected repetitively into the same vein. Side-effects also include oral lesions, blood dyscrasia, kidney damage, GI ulcers, and internal hemorrhage. The drug should also not be used in combination with vitamin K antagonists including warfarin due to the amplifying nature of phenylbutazone on the anticoagulant effect of the antagonists.

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Key Trends and Growth Prospects

The growth in end users in the global phenylbutazone market is expected to occur at an optimistic rate over the coming years, owing to an increase in the consumption of the drug in the growing veterinary medicine industry. In addition, the rising demand for NSAIDs in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is also expected to boost the demand for phenylbutazone over the coming years. However, the high availability of substitutes and the heavy restrictions imposed on the use of phenylbutazone could hamper the growth of this market. Harpagophytum can replace phenylbutazone for treatment of fever and pain in horses.

To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report, Click Here @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=122

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Geographical Perspective

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading consumer of phenylbutazone in the world, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the top consumers of phenylbutazone in Asia Pacific due to presence of highly established end users. Phenylbutazone manufacturers from developed economies are also shifting their base to emerging ones due to the greater availability of government subsidies, land, cheap labor, and a more relaxed regulatory framework. Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand are expected to be key consumers of phenylbutazone in the future. North America and Europe are expected to experience a moderate rate of growth in demand. The demand for phenylbutazone is also expected to increase in Latin American nations due to an increasing demand for veterinary drugs, namely in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leaders in the global phenylbutazone market so far, have been Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Hangzhou Hyper Chemicals Limited, Baoji Guokang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Yitongtai Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Afine Chemicals Limited, Shanghai Win-Win Biochemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hyper Chemicals Limited, Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Dalian Launcher Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Croma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Swati Chemicals, Suchem Laboratories, Uni-med India, Afton Pharma, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Request TOC of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=122

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050