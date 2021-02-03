EV Charging Cables Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The automotive industry is facing a slowdown in terms of sales across the globe owing to the strict lockdown in many countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is a huge drop in the sale of electric vehicles. For instance, the sale of BYD Auto Co. Ltd. an established Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer declined by approximately 79% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will further hamper growth of the electric vehicles charging cable market. Additionally, there is a big drop in the manufacture of electric vehicle charging cables due to the lack of laborers. Most electric vehicle charging infrastructure development projects have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further limiting market growth.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “EV Charging Cables Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global EV charging cables market accounted for over US$ 206.20 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “EV Charging Cables Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/342

Some of the prominent players in the EV Charging Cables Market include:

LEONI AG/ADR, TE Connectivity, BESEN-Group, DYDEN CORPORATION, Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG, PHOENIX CONTACT, and BRUGG eConnect

On the other hand, China has taken prompt measures to prevent the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its charging station market. For instance, according to the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance, about 714,000 privately-owned and 531,000 public charging stations were installed in China at the end of February 2020. Every wired charging station is equipped with charging cables. Hence, growth in China’s charging station market is supplementing growth of the charging cable market during the present situation of COVID-19. New electric vehicle charging infrastructure project announcements by the governments across the globe are fuelling market growth. Increasing investments by the key players to develop better EV charging cable solutions in the market are expected to create new opportunities in the market.

The EV Charging Cables Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3/DC Fast Charging), By End-Use (Private Charging and Public Charging), By Charging Plug (CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS))

By Product (Elbow Braces & Supports, Hand & Wrist Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports, Hip Braces & Supports, Ankle & Foot Braces & Supports, Lower Spine Braces & Supports and Neck & Cervical Braces & Supports), Type (Hard Braces and Supports and Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports), Application (Compression Therapy, Post-Operative Rehabilitation, Ligament Injury, and Osteoarthritis) and Distribution Channel (E-Commerce Platforms, Pharmacies & Retailers, Hospitals, and Orthopedic Clinics)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/342

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/342

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com