Blood Collection Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The first step in acquiring a quality lab test result for any patient is the specimen collection or blood collection procedure. The global blood collection market is growing at a stable pace and is expected to continue growing steadily during the forecast period. The factors which can be attributed to the growth of this market are rising incidences of accidents & trauma cases globally, increasing cases of ailments that require blood diagnosis, initiatives by both private & public bodies to promote blood donations, rising demand for blood components, among others. However, factors such as the outbreak of infectious diseases, such as the current global COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to hamper the growth of this market immensely.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Blood CollectionMarket – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global blood collection market accounted forover US$ 8.9 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Blood Collection Market include:

Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Fresenius Kabi AG (Fresenius Health Care Group), Grifols, S.A., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), KAWASUMI LABORATORIES

One of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global blood collection market is the rising cases of accidents & trauma worldwide. Accidents & trauma cases require immediate administration of blood or blood products. The treatment of such cases compulsorily involves the employment of blood collection products such as needles & syringes, blood bags, blood collection devices, among others. According to The Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), approximately 1.35 million people die in road crashes each year, and on an average, 3,700 people lose their lives every day on the roads. Moreover, an additional 20-50 million individuals suffer non-fatal injuries, often resulting in long-term disabilities.

The Blood Collection Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (Blood Collection Tubes, Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets),Method(Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection),and End Users (Hospital & Pathology Laboratories and Blood Banks)

