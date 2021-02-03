Isopropyl Alcohol Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The healthy market growth can be attributed to thehigh demand for isopropyl alcohol owing to its solvent applications.For instance, isopropanol is used as a solvent in beauty &personal care products, degreasers, paints &resins, food, inks, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals, among others. In the beauty &personal care industry, isopropyl alcoholfinds applications in bath products, makeup products, and others. Hence, the growing cosmetics industry across the globe is expected to create a high demand for isopropyl alcohol. Owing to its disinfectant properties, it is widely used for sterilizing medical equipment, skin treatment, and dressing. Additionally, it is also used to sanitize surfaces at premises and equipment in industries. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a high demand for disinfectants, such as soaps and sanitizers, which is further expected to supplement market growth as isopropyl alcoholserves as a key ingredient in the manufacture of these products. Other than this, in the electrical &electronics industry, it is used as a common cleaner and degreaser for cables, LCDs, connectors, fiber optics,and others. Isopropyl alcohol also finds applications in the chemical industry for the manufacture of different chemical compounds such as isopropyl esters, and isopropylamines, among others.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Isopropyl Alcohol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Isopropyl Alcohol Market ” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/327

Some of the prominent players in the Isopropyl Alcohol Market include:

Solvay, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V., Tokuyama Corporation., LG Chem., INEOS, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC., andISU CHEMICAL

However, the price volatility of isopropyl alcoholstands to act as a major market barrier. Additionally, the US FDA is reviewing whether the utilization of isopropyl alcoholis recognized as safe for the OTC antiseptic rub products. Hence, a ban on the use of isopropyl alcoholin the coming years by regulatory bodies will impede market growth.

Asia Pacific stands to dominate the market owing to the high demand from China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. The growing utilization of industrial-grade isopropyl alcohol for solvent applications stands to act as a major growth driver in this region. Additionally, with surging economic activities in countries, such as India and China, where the utilization of isopropyl alcohol for industries,including chemical, personal care, and paints &coatings are further expected to boost the demand in the coming years.

The Isopropyl Alcohol Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Grade (Industrial/Technical, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Electronic grade), By End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Paints & Coatings, Household Cleaning, Beauty &Personal Care, Chemical, and Electrical &Electronics)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/327

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/327

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com