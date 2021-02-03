Smart Inhalers Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The market growth of smart inhalers can be attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population globally and the rising number of patients suffering from respiratory diseases. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, more than 25 million in the U.S. are suffering from asthma and 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD. Also, according to the WHO, smoking is considered to be a primary cause for COPD and more than 1 billion people inhale polluted air exposed to tobacco outdoors. These are among the primary factors that willlead to market growth.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Smart Inhalers Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global smart inhalers market accounted forover US $137.6millionin 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Smart Inhalers Market include:

Astra Zeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AptarGroup, Inc., Vectura Group plc, Findair Sp. z o. o., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., and Zeolr Technologies Pvt Ltd

A smart inhaler offers better drug delivery for the treatment of the respiratory tract diseases through noninvasive meansto deliver either topically active medications or systemic drugs to target organs. The nose and the lungs are the target organs for the deposition of anaerosol drug. In asthma, drug delivery to the upper airways is needed while for alveolar lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, it is important to have drug deposition deep within the lungs rather than just the upper airways.

The Smart Inhalers Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product Type (Dry Powder Inhalers and Metered Dose Inhalers), Disease Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies)

