Disposable Medical Gloves Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

Risingcases of infectious diseases such as influenza, common cold, and whooping cough can be attributed to the growth of disposable medical gloves market.The production of disposable medical gloves has also witnessed a significant rise in recent times, owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. Similarly, companies are conducting large scale donation of medical gloves to healthcare& sanitization workers worldwide, to combat the spread of COVID-19. For instance, in March 2020, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, donated 2.5 million pieces of medical gloves to aid in the fight against the pandemic. However, compliance with strict regulatory guidelines remains a significantconcern for the production and approval of medical gloves.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global disposable medical glovesmarket wasestimated to be over US$ 5billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market include:

ANSELL LTD., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, The Glove Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Sempermed, Unigloves (UK) Limited and Cypress Medical Products LLC

Increasing casesof hospital-acquired infections (HAIs),has triggered the need for development of new and advanced personal protective equipment (PPE). Similarly,rising concern about bacterial resistance to antibiotics and increasing incidence of bacterial diseases has spurred the development of advancedantimicrobial gloves. For instance, in 2018, medical glove maker Hartalega Malaysia, along with the researchers of University of Nottingham developed the world’s first non-leaching antimicrobial gloves. Thisinnovative glove is incorporatedwith an active microorganism-killing molecule which aids in the prevention of bacterial spread from one surface to another,therebypreventing the chances of cross-contamination.

The Disposable Medical Gloves Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Raw Material Type (Nitrile, Neoprene, Natural Rubber and Polyethylene), Form Type (Powdered and Non-powdered), Application (Examination and Surgical), End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

