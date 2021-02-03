Maple Syrup Market Insights, Business Opportunities, Competitor Analysis

Market Insight

Global Maple Syrup Market is extracted from the sap of maple tree. The common species selected for maple syrup extraction include the red maple, sugar maple and black maple. Presence of high sugar content in maple makes it suitable for commercial uses which primarily include Maple Syrup, Maple Water, Maple Sugar, Maple Powder, Maple Cream and others.

However, appropriate temperature for harvesting and seasonal availability of raw material are some of the reasons which are likely to hamper the market growth over the review period. Also, limited availability of maple sap in many regions is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding nutrition syrups & beverages and emerging maple extract products has surged the growth of global maple syrups market.

Furthermore, consumers across the globe are demanding for improved quality bakery & confectionery products which are driving the growth of maple syrups market. Maple processing industries are rigorously involved in research and development activities in order to provide different flavors and taste to maple syrup products which are anticipated to uplift the global maple syrups market.

Maple Syrup Market Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Maple Syrup Market are B&G Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Pinnacle Foods Inc. (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), The J. M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Amoretti SpA (Itlay), DaVinci Gourmet LLC (U.S.), Monin, Inc. (U.S.)

Furthermore, health benefits such as skin protection, improved digestion, and healthy heart associated with the consumption of maple syrups owing to high zinc content is adding fuel in the growth of global maple syrups market. However, seasonal availability of maple sap and high cost in processing maple syrups may hinder the market growth over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.2% of maple syrup market during the forecast period 2020-2023.

