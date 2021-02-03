Commercial Aircraft Propeller Systems Market Key Leaders Analysis, Growth, Future Trends, Size,Share,Trend-2021

The leading market players in the global commercial aircraft propeller systems market primarily include Airmaster, Dowty Propellers, Hartzell Propeller, McCauley, UTC Aerospace Systems, Culver Props, Curtiss-Wright, Electravia, and WhirlWind Propellers.

Commercial Aircraft Propeller Systems Market – Market Overview:

Commercial aircraft propeller systems find their application in piston-engine and turboprop-powered aircraft. The systems include blades, hubs, and electronic controls. The number of blades in a propeller system ranges from three to six (in a commercial aircraft). The blades are either made of aluminum or composite. The key advantage that composite-based propeller blades offer is reduced weight, which in turn reduces the fuel consumption.

In commercial aviation, turboprop aircraft are primarily used for short-haul regional flights. As of 2015, turboprop accounted for 40% of the total global regional aircraft fleet (including regional jets). The average age of turboprop aircraft fleet is 19 years. North America and Europe have historically been the primary market for turboprops. However, the demand in APAC and the Middle East has further helped the market growth.

The market for turboprops had lost momentum with the rapid rise of regional jets since the mid-90s. However, they have started to regain the market share primarily in the regional transportation segment (aircraft with up to 100 seats).

A turboprop is considered to provide better fuel efficiency as compared to regional jets. Thus, with the rise in global fuel prices, turboprop is bound to become more popular among the regional airlines and low-cost carriers mostly operating in point-to-point short haul routes. Cost pressure plays an important role in airlines’ choice for aircraft as it helps determine the operational cost.

OEMs, as well as PMA vendors, are involved in the manufacturing of propeller systems. Thus, the ongoing demand for turboprop aircraft largely supports the market for propeller systems.

Commercial Aircraft Propeller Systems Market – Competitive Analysis:

The commercial aircraft propeller systems market is highly competitive and vendors compete in terms of cost, component reliability and quality, and market share. To sustain in such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality commercial aircraft propeller systems.

The aerospace industry has witnessed an increased competition and cost pressure. There are also challenges associated with rising fuel costs and increase in price of raw materials. For the aerospace supply chain, it is a threat as well as an opportunity. The vendors with high level of innovation, increased adoption of new technologies, and investment in accordance to the changing market can benefit from the emerging opportunities and thrive in the long run. The vendors should also be capable to easily adjust and adopt according to the shift of market regions, to capture the new market share.

Furthermore, the parts suppliers should coordinate with OEMs to create the products that are fully compliant with all the international aviation, environmental, safety, and quality standards. Cooperation with OEMs is also especially important to increase the reliability and longevity of complex systems.

