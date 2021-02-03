Industrial Traction Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Caterpillar Inc.

“

The report titled Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Traction Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Traction Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Traction Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Caterpillar Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., American Traction Systems, Bombardier Inc., Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, VEM Group, TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Traction Transformer

Traction Motor

Traction Converter



Market Segmentation by Application: Railway

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others



The Industrial Traction Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Traction Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Traction Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Traction Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Traction Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Traction Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Traction Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Traction Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Traction Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Traction Transformer

1.2.3 Traction Motor

1.2.4 Traction Converter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Railway

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production

2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Traction Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.1.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 ABB Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Ltd. Related Developments

12.2 Alstom SA

12.2.1 Alstom SA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Alstom SA Overview

12.2.3 Alstom SA Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Alstom SA Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Alstom SA Related Developments

12.3 Caterpillar Inc.

12.3.1 Caterpillar Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Caterpillar Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Caterpillar Inc. Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Caterpillar Inc. Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 Caterpillar Inc. Related Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Related Developments

12.5 Toshiba International Corporation

12.5.1 Toshiba International Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba International Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba International Corporation Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba International Corporation Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Toshiba International Corporation Related Developments

12.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.6.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Related Developments

12.7 American Traction Systems

12.7.1 American Traction Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 American Traction Systems Overview

12.7.3 American Traction Systems Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 American Traction Systems Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 American Traction Systems Related Developments

12.8 Bombardier Inc.

12.8.1 Bombardier Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bombardier Inc. Overview

12.8.3 Bombardier Inc. Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bombardier Inc. Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Bombardier Inc. Related Developments

12.9 Crompton Greaves Limited

12.9.1 Crompton Greaves Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Crompton Greaves Limited Overview

12.9.3 Crompton Greaves Limited Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Crompton Greaves Limited Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Crompton Greaves Limited Related Developments

12.10 Siemens AG

12.10.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.10.3 Siemens AG Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Siemens AG Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

12.11 General Electric Company

12.11.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 General Electric Company Overview

12.11.3 General Electric Company Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 General Electric Company Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 General Electric Company Related Developments

12.12 VEM Group

12.12.1 VEM Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 VEM Group Overview

12.12.3 VEM Group Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 VEM Group Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 VEM Group Related Developments

12.13 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd.

12.13.1 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. Industrial Traction Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Traction Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Traction Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Traction Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Traction Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Traction Equipment Distributors

13.5 Industrial Traction Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Industrial Traction Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Industrial Traction Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Industrial Traction Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Industrial Traction Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Traction Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”