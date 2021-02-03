Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2021-2027 | DJO Global, Heraeus Holding, Zimmer Biomet

“

The report titled Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Orthopaedic Casting Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Orthopaedic Casting Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DJO Global, Heraeus Holding, Zimmer Biomet, BeneCare Medical, BSN medical, Stryker, 3M Health Care Ltd., DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services), Smith & Nephew Plc, Exactech, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, TEKNIMED, T-Tape Company B.V., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, MIKA MEDICAL., Ossur, Innovation Rehab LTD

Market Segmentation by Product: Plaster

Fiberglass

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopaedic Clinics



The Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Orthopaedic Casting Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Orthopaedic Casting Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Orthopaedic Casting Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plaster

1.4.3 Fiberglass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.3.4 Orthopaedic Clinics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Orthopaedic Casting Materials Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Orthopaedic Casting Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DJO Global

11.1.1 DJO Global Corporation Information

11.1.2 DJO Global Overview

11.1.3 DJO Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DJO Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.1.5 DJO Global Related Developments

11.2 Heraeus Holding

11.2.1 Heraeus Holding Corporation Information

11.2.2 Heraeus Holding Overview

11.2.3 Heraeus Holding Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Heraeus Holding Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.2.5 Heraeus Holding Related Developments

11.3 Zimmer Biomet

11.3.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zimmer Biomet Overview

11.3.3 Zimmer Biomet Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Zimmer Biomet Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.3.5 Zimmer Biomet Related Developments

11.4 BeneCare Medical

11.4.1 BeneCare Medical Corporation Information

11.4.2 BeneCare Medical Overview

11.4.3 BeneCare Medical Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BeneCare Medical Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.4.5 BeneCare Medical Related Developments

11.5 BSN medical

11.5.1 BSN medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 BSN medical Overview

11.5.3 BSN medical Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 BSN medical Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.5.5 BSN medical Related Developments

11.6 Stryker

11.6.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.6.2 Stryker Overview

11.6.3 Stryker Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Stryker Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.6.5 Stryker Related Developments

11.7 3M Health Care Ltd.

11.7.1 3M Health Care Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 3M Health Care Ltd. Overview

11.7.3 3M Health Care Ltd. Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 3M Health Care Ltd. Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.7.5 3M Health Care Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services)

11.8.1 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services) Corporation Information

11.8.2 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services) Overview

11.8.3 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services) Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services) Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.8.5 DePuy Companies (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services) Related Developments

11.9 Smith & Nephew Plc

11.9.1 Smith & Nephew Plc Corporation Information

11.9.2 Smith & Nephew Plc Overview

11.9.3 Smith & Nephew Plc Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Smith & Nephew Plc Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.9.5 Smith & Nephew Plc Related Developments

11.10 Exactech

11.10.1 Exactech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Exactech Overview

11.10.3 Exactech Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Exactech Orthopaedic Casting Materials Product Description

11.10.5 Exactech Related Developments

11.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Corporation Information

11.12.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Overview

11.12.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Product Description

11.12.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG Related Developments

11.13 Cook Medical

11.13.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Cook Medical Overview

11.13.3 Cook Medical Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Cook Medical Product Description

11.13.5 Cook Medical Related Developments

11.14 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

11.14.1 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

11.14.2 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH Overview

11.14.3 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH Product Description

11.14.5 SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH Related Developments

11.15 TEKNIMED

11.15.1 TEKNIMED Corporation Information

11.15.2 TEKNIMED Overview

11.15.3 TEKNIMED Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 TEKNIMED Product Description

11.15.5 TEKNIMED Related Developments

11.16 T-Tape Company B.V.

11.16.1 T-Tape Company B.V. Corporation Information

11.16.2 T-Tape Company B.V. Overview

11.16.3 T-Tape Company B.V. Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 T-Tape Company B.V. Product Description

11.16.5 T-Tape Company B.V. Related Developments

11.17 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

11.17.1 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

11.17.2 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Overview

11.17.3 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Product Description

11.17.5 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Related Developments

11.18 MIKA MEDICAL.

11.18.1 MIKA MEDICAL. Corporation Information

11.18.2 MIKA MEDICAL. Overview

11.18.3 MIKA MEDICAL. Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 MIKA MEDICAL. Product Description

11.18.5 MIKA MEDICAL. Related Developments

11.19 Ossur

11.19.1 Ossur Corporation Information

11.19.2 Ossur Overview

11.19.3 Ossur Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Ossur Product Description

11.19.5 Ossur Related Developments

11.20 Innovation Rehab LTD

11.20.1 Innovation Rehab LTD Corporation Information

11.20.2 Innovation Rehab LTD Overview

11.20.3 Innovation Rehab LTD Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Innovation Rehab LTD Product Description

11.20.5 Innovation Rehab LTD Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Production Mode & Process

12.4 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Sales Channels

12.4.2 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Distributors

12.5 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Industry Trends

13.2 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Drivers

13.3 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Challenges

13.4 Orthopaedic Casting Materials Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Orthopaedic Casting Materials Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”