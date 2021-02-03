Polypropene Market In-Depth industry Coverage By Product, Application & End User 2021-2027 | LyondellBasell (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

“

The report titled Global Polypropene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polypropene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polypropene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polypropene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polypropene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polypropene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polypropene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polypropene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polypropene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polypropene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polypropene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polypropene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LyondellBasell (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Dupont (US), INEOS (Switzerland), Total S.A. (France), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), LG Chem (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Reliance Industries Limited, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, Lotte Chemical UK Ltd., Trinseo, HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited, Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Saco Aei Polymers

Market Segmentation by Product: Homopolymer

Copolymer



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical



The Polypropene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polypropene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polypropene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polypropene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polypropene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polypropene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polypropene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polypropene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polypropene Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Homopolymer

1.2.3 Copolymer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polypropene Production

2.1 Global Polypropene Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polypropene Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polypropene Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polypropene Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polypropene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polypropene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polypropene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polypropene Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polypropene Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polypropene Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polypropene Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polypropene Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polypropene Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polypropene Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polypropene Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polypropene Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polypropene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polypropene Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polypropene Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polypropene Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polypropene Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polypropene Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polypropene Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polypropene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polypropene Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polypropene Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polypropene Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polypropene Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polypropene Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polypropene Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polypropene Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polypropene Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polypropene Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polypropene Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polypropene Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polypropene Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polypropene Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polypropene Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polypropene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polypropene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polypropene Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polypropene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polypropene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polypropene Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polypropene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polypropene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polypropene Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polypropene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polypropene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polypropene Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polypropene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polypropene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polypropene Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polypropene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polypropene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polypropene Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polypropene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polypropene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polypropene Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polypropene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polypropene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polypropene Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polypropene Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polypropene Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polypropene Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polypropene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polypropene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polypropene Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polypropene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polypropene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polypropene Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polypropene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polypropene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polypropene Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands)

12.1.1 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.1.2 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands) Overview

12.1.3 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands) Polypropene Product Description

12.1.5 LyondellBasell (The Netherlands) Related Developments

12.2 SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

12.2.1 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Corporation Information

12.2.2 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Overview

12.2.3 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Polypropene Product Description

12.2.5 SABIC (Saudi Arabia) Related Developments

12.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

12.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Overview

12.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Polypropene Product Description

12.3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Related Developments

12.4 Dupont (US)

12.4.1 Dupont (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dupont (US) Overview

12.4.3 Dupont (US) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dupont (US) Polypropene Product Description

12.4.5 Dupont (US) Related Developments

12.5 INEOS (Switzerland)

12.5.1 INEOS (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.5.2 INEOS (Switzerland) Overview

12.5.3 INEOS (Switzerland) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 INEOS (Switzerland) Polypropene Product Description

12.5.5 INEOS (Switzerland) Related Developments

12.6 Total S.A. (France)

12.6.1 Total S.A. (France) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Total S.A. (France) Overview

12.6.3 Total S.A. (France) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Total S.A. (France) Polypropene Product Description

12.6.5 Total S.A. (France) Related Developments

12.7 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

12.7.1 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan) Overview

12.7.3 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan) Polypropene Product Description

12.7.5 Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan) Related Developments

12.8 China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

12.8.1 China Petrochemical Corporation (China) Corporation Information

12.8.2 China Petrochemical Corporation (China) Overview

12.8.3 China Petrochemical Corporation (China) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 China Petrochemical Corporation (China) Polypropene Product Description

12.8.5 China Petrochemical Corporation (China) Related Developments

12.9 LG Chem (South Korea)

12.9.1 LG Chem (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Chem (South Korea) Overview

12.9.3 LG Chem (South Korea) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Chem (South Korea) Polypropene Product Description

12.9.5 LG Chem (South Korea) Related Developments

12.10 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan)

12.10.1 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan) Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan) Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan) Polypropene Product Description

12.10.5 Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan) Related Developments

12.11 Eastman Chemical Company

12.11.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview

12.11.3 Eastman Chemical Company Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Eastman Chemical Company Polypropene Product Description

12.11.5 Eastman Chemical Company Related Developments

12.12 BASF SE

12.12.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.12.2 BASF SE Overview

12.12.3 BASF SE Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BASF SE Polypropene Product Description

12.12.5 BASF SE Related Developments

12.13 Reliance Industries Limited

12.13.1 Reliance Industries Limited Corporation Information

12.13.2 Reliance Industries Limited Overview

12.13.3 Reliance Industries Limited Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Reliance Industries Limited Polypropene Product Description

12.13.5 Reliance Industries Limited Related Developments

12.14 Westlake Chemical Corporation

12.14.1 Westlake Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Westlake Chemical Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Westlake Chemical Corporation Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Westlake Chemical Corporation Polypropene Product Description

12.14.5 Westlake Chemical Corporation Related Developments

12.15 Braskem

12.15.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Braskem Overview

12.15.3 Braskem Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Braskem Polypropene Product Description

12.15.5 Braskem Related Developments

12.16 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

12.16.1 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Corporation Information

12.16.2 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Overview

12.16.3 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Polypropene Product Description

12.16.5 Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Related Developments

12.17 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.

12.17.1 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd. Overview

12.17.3 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd. Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd. Polypropene Product Description

12.17.5 Lotte Chemical UK Ltd. Related Developments

12.18 Trinseo

12.18.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

12.18.2 Trinseo Overview

12.18.3 Trinseo Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Trinseo Polypropene Product Description

12.18.5 Trinseo Related Developments

12.19 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited

12.19.1 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited Corporation Information

12.19.2 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited Overview

12.19.3 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited Polypropene Product Description

12.19.5 HPCL- Mittal Energy Limited Related Developments

12.20 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited

12.20.1 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited Corporation Information

12.20.2 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited Overview

12.20.3 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited Polypropene Product Description

12.20.5 Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited Related Developments

8.21 Saco Aei Polymers

12.21.1 Saco Aei Polymers Corporation Information

12.21.2 Saco Aei Polymers Overview

12.21.3 Saco Aei Polymers Polypropene Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Saco Aei Polymers Polypropene Product Description

12.21.5 Saco Aei Polymers Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polypropene Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polypropene Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polypropene Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polypropene Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polypropene Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polypropene Distributors

13.5 Polypropene Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polypropene Industry Trends

14.2 Polypropene Market Drivers

14.3 Polypropene Market Challenges

14.4 Polypropene Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polypropene Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”