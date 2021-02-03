Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC

“

The report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, ALung Technologies, EUROSETS S.r.l.

Market Segmentation by Product: Veno-Arterial (VA)

Veno-Venous (VV)

Arterio-Venous (AV)



Market Segmentation by Application: Newborn

Children

Adult



The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Veno-Arterial (VA)

1.4.3 Veno-Venous (VV)

1.2.4 Arterio-Venous (AV)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Newborn

1.3.3 Children

1.3.4 Adult

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Getinge Group

11.1.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Getinge Group Overview

11.1.3 Getinge Group Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Getinge Group Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.1.5 Getinge Group Related Developments

11.2 Medtronic plc

11.2.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

11.2.2 Medtronic plc Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic plc Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Medtronic plc Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.2.5 Medtronic plc Related Developments

11.3 LivaNova PLC

11.3.1 LivaNova PLC Corporation Information

11.3.2 LivaNova PLC Overview

11.3.3 LivaNova PLC Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 LivaNova PLC Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.3.5 LivaNova PLC Related Developments

11.4 XENIOS AG

11.4.1 XENIOS AG Corporation Information

11.4.2 XENIOS AG Overview

11.4.3 XENIOS AG Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 XENIOS AG Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.4.5 XENIOS AG Related Developments

11.5 Terumo Corporation

11.5.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Terumo Corporation Overview

11.5.3 Terumo Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Terumo Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.5.5 Terumo Corporation Related Developments

11.6 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

11.6.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Overview

11.6.3 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.6.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Related Developments

11.7 NIPRO Corporation

11.7.1 NIPRO Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 NIPRO Corporation Overview

11.7.3 NIPRO Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 NIPRO Corporation Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.7.5 NIPRO Corporation Related Developments

11.8 OriGen Biomedical

11.8.1 OriGen Biomedical Corporation Information

11.8.2 OriGen Biomedical Overview

11.8.3 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 OriGen Biomedical Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.8.5 OriGen Biomedical Related Developments

11.9 ALung Technologies

11.9.1 ALung Technologies Corporation Information

11.9.2 ALung Technologies Overview

11.9.3 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.9.5 ALung Technologies Related Developments

11.10 EUROSETS S.r.l.

11.10.1 EUROSETS S.r.l. Corporation Information

11.10.2 EUROSETS S.r.l. Overview

11.10.3 EUROSETS S.r.l. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 EUROSETS S.r.l. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Product Description

11.10.5 EUROSETS S.r.l. Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Production Mode & Process

12.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Sales Channels

12.4.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Distributors

12.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Industry Trends

13.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Drivers

13.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Challenges

13.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation System Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”