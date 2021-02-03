Composite Floor Market 2021 By Industry Trends & Regional Forecast To 2027 | Shaw Industries, Tarkett USA, Abet

“

The report titled Global Composite Floor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Floor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Floor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Floor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Floor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Floor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Floor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Floor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Floor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Floor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Floor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Floor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shaw Industries, Tarkett USA, Abet, Pergo, Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Formica Group, BerryAlloc, Mannington Mills, Faus Group, Mohawk Industries, Alsafloor SA, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, CLASSEN Group, Hamberger Industriewerke, Kronoflooring, UNILIN, Skema Srl, Witex Flooring, Robina Flooring

Market Segmentation by Product: High Pressure Laminated Flooring

Solid Wood Composite Floor

PVC Composite Floor



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Others



The Composite Floor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Floor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Floor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Floor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Floor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Floor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Floor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Floor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Floor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 High Pressure Laminated Flooring

1.4.3 Solid Wood Composite Floor

1.2.4 PVC Composite Floor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composite Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Composite Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Composite Floor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Composite Floor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Composite Floor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Composite Floor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Composite Floor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composite Floor Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Composite Floor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Composite Floor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Composite Floor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composite Floor Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Composite Floor Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Composite Floor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Composite Floor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Composite Floor Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Composite Floor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Floor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Composite Floor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Composite Floor Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Composite Floor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Composite Floor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Composite Floor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Composite Floor Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Composite Floor Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Composite Floor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Composite Floor Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Composite Floor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composite Floor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Composite Floor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Composite Floor Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Composite Floor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Composite Floor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composite Floor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Composite Floor Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Composite Floor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Composite Floor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Composite Floor Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Composite Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Composite Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Composite Floor Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Composite Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Composite Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Composite Floor Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Composite Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Composite Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Composite Floor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Composite Floor Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Composite Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Composite Floor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Composite Floor Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Composite Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Composite Floor Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Composite Floor Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Composite Floor Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Composite Floor Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Composite Floor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Composite Floor Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Composite Floor Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Composite Floor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Composite Floor Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Composite Floor Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Composite Floor Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Composite Floor Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Composite Floor Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Floor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shaw Industries

11.1.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shaw Industries Overview

11.1.3 Shaw Industries Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Shaw Industries Composite Floor Product Description

11.1.5 Shaw Industries Related Developments

11.2 Tarkett USA

11.2.1 Tarkett USA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Tarkett USA Overview

11.2.3 Tarkett USA Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Tarkett USA Composite Floor Product Description

11.2.5 Tarkett USA Related Developments

11.3 Abet

11.3.1 Abet Corporation Information

11.3.2 Abet Overview

11.3.3 Abet Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Abet Composite Floor Product Description

11.3.5 Abet Related Developments

11.4 Pergo

11.4.1 Pergo Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pergo Overview

11.4.3 Pergo Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Pergo Composite Floor Product Description

11.4.5 Pergo Related Developments

11.5 Armstrong

11.5.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

11.5.2 Armstrong Overview

11.5.3 Armstrong Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Armstrong Composite Floor Product Description

11.5.5 Armstrong Related Developments

11.6 Bruce Flooring

11.6.1 Bruce Flooring Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bruce Flooring Overview

11.6.3 Bruce Flooring Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Bruce Flooring Composite Floor Product Description

11.6.5 Bruce Flooring Related Developments

11.7 Formica Group

11.7.1 Formica Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Formica Group Overview

11.7.3 Formica Group Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Formica Group Composite Floor Product Description

11.7.5 Formica Group Related Developments

11.8 BerryAlloc

11.8.1 BerryAlloc Corporation Information

11.8.2 BerryAlloc Overview

11.8.3 BerryAlloc Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 BerryAlloc Composite Floor Product Description

11.8.5 BerryAlloc Related Developments

11.9 Mannington Mills

11.9.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mannington Mills Overview

11.9.3 Mannington Mills Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Mannington Mills Composite Floor Product Description

11.9.5 Mannington Mills Related Developments

11.10 Faus Group

11.10.1 Faus Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Faus Group Overview

11.10.3 Faus Group Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Faus Group Composite Floor Product Description

11.10.5 Faus Group Related Developments

11.12 Alsafloor SA

11.12.1 Alsafloor SA Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alsafloor SA Overview

11.12.3 Alsafloor SA Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Alsafloor SA Product Description

11.12.5 Alsafloor SA Related Developments

11.13 Balterio Laminate Flooring

11.13.1 Balterio Laminate Flooring Corporation Information

11.13.2 Balterio Laminate Flooring Overview

11.13.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Balterio Laminate Flooring Product Description

11.13.5 Balterio Laminate Flooring Related Developments

11.14 Beaulieu International Group

11.14.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Beaulieu International Group Overview

11.14.3 Beaulieu International Group Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Beaulieu International Group Product Description

11.14.5 Beaulieu International Group Related Developments

11.15 CLASSEN Group

11.15.1 CLASSEN Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 CLASSEN Group Overview

11.15.3 CLASSEN Group Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 CLASSEN Group Product Description

11.15.5 CLASSEN Group Related Developments

11.16 Hamberger Industriewerke

11.16.1 Hamberger Industriewerke Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hamberger Industriewerke Overview

11.16.3 Hamberger Industriewerke Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Hamberger Industriewerke Product Description

11.16.5 Hamberger Industriewerke Related Developments

11.17 Kronoflooring

11.17.1 Kronoflooring Corporation Information

11.17.2 Kronoflooring Overview

11.17.3 Kronoflooring Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Kronoflooring Product Description

11.17.5 Kronoflooring Related Developments

11.18 UNILIN

11.18.1 UNILIN Corporation Information

11.18.2 UNILIN Overview

11.18.3 UNILIN Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 UNILIN Product Description

11.18.5 UNILIN Related Developments

11.19 Skema Srl

11.19.1 Skema Srl Corporation Information

11.19.2 Skema Srl Overview

11.19.3 Skema Srl Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Skema Srl Product Description

11.19.5 Skema Srl Related Developments

11.20 Witex Flooring

11.20.1 Witex Flooring Corporation Information

11.20.2 Witex Flooring Overview

11.20.3 Witex Flooring Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Witex Flooring Product Description

11.20.5 Witex Flooring Related Developments

11.21 Robina Flooring

11.21.1 Robina Flooring Corporation Information

11.21.2 Robina Flooring Overview

11.21.3 Robina Flooring Composite Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Robina Flooring Product Description

11.21.5 Robina Flooring Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Composite Floor Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Composite Floor Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Composite Floor Production Mode & Process

12.4 Composite Floor Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Composite Floor Sales Channels

12.4.2 Composite Floor Distributors

12.5 Composite Floor Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Composite Floor Industry Trends

13.2 Composite Floor Market Drivers

13.3 Composite Floor Market Challenges

13.4 Composite Floor Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Composite Floor Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

