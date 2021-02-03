Potassic Fertilizer Market Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Size, Demand, Region And Forecasts Report 2027 | Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

“

The report titled Global Potassic Fertilizer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Potassic Fertilizer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Potassic Fertilizer market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Potassic Fertilizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Potassic Fertilizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Potassic Fertilizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Potassic Fertilizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned: Yara International ASA, Nutrien, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, Helm AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Borealis AG, Sinochem Group, K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Market Segmentation by Product: Potassium Chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium Nitrate

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



The Potassic Fertilizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Potassic Fertilizer market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Potassic Fertilizer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Potassic Fertilizer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Potassic Fertilizer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Potassic Fertilizer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Potassic Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Potassium Chloride

1.2.3 Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

1.2.4 Potassium Nitrate

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Production

2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Potassic Fertilizer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Potassic Fertilizer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Potassic Fertilizer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Potassic Fertilizer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Yara International ASA

12.1.1 Yara International ASA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Yara International ASA Overview

12.1.3 Yara International ASA Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Yara International ASA Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.1.5 Yara International ASA Related Developments

12.2 Nutrien

12.2.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nutrien Overview

12.2.3 Nutrien Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nutrien Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.2.5 Nutrien Related Developments

12.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc

12.3.1 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Overview

12.3.3 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.3.5 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Related Developments

12.4 Eurochem Group AG

12.4.1 Eurochem Group AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eurochem Group AG Overview

12.4.3 Eurochem Group AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Eurochem Group AG Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.4.5 Eurochem Group AG Related Developments

12.5 The Mosaic Company

12.5.1 The Mosaic Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Mosaic Company Overview

12.5.3 The Mosaic Company Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Mosaic Company Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.5.5 The Mosaic Company Related Developments

12.6 JSC Belaruskali

12.6.1 JSC Belaruskali Corporation Information

12.6.2 JSC Belaruskali Overview

12.6.3 JSC Belaruskali Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JSC Belaruskali Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.6.5 JSC Belaruskali Related Developments

12.7 Helm AG

12.7.1 Helm AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 Helm AG Overview

12.7.3 Helm AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Helm AG Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.7.5 Helm AG Related Developments

12.8 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

12.8.1 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.8.5 Israel Chemicals Ltd. Related Developments

12.9 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM)

12.9.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Overview

12.9.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.9.5 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM) Related Developments

12.10 Borealis AG

12.10.1 Borealis AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Borealis AG Overview

12.10.3 Borealis AG Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Borealis AG Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.10.5 Borealis AG Related Developments

12.11 Sinochem Group

12.11.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinochem Group Overview

12.11.3 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sinochem Group Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.11.5 Sinochem Group Related Developments

12.12 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

12.12.1 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

12.12.2 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Overview

12.12.3 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Potassic Fertilizer Product Description

12.12.5 K+S Aktiengesellschaft Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Potassic Fertilizer Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Potassic Fertilizer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Potassic Fertilizer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Potassic Fertilizer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Potassic Fertilizer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Potassic Fertilizer Distributors

13.5 Potassic Fertilizer Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Potassic Fertilizer Industry Trends

14.2 Potassic Fertilizer Market Drivers

14.3 Potassic Fertilizer Market Challenges

14.4 Potassic Fertilizer Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Potassic Fertilizer Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

”