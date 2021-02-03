Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027 | TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Automated Food Sorting Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Automated Food Sorting Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Automated Food Sorting Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Automated Food Sorting Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automated Food Sorting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TOMRA, Buhler, Meyer, Satake, SHIBUYA SEIKI, Duravant, Cimbria, Raytec Vision, GREEFA

Market Segmentation by Product: Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Fruits

Vegetables

Seeds and Grains

Other



The Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automated Food Sorting Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Food Sorting Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Optical Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fruits

1.3.3 Vegetables

1.3.4 Seeds and Grains

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automated Food Sorting Equipment Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 TOMRA

4.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

4.1.2 TOMRA Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.1.4 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.1.6 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.1.7 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 TOMRA Recent Development

4.2 Buhler

4.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

4.2.2 Buhler Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.2.4 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Buhler Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Buhler Recent Development

4.3 Meyer

4.3.1 Meyer Corporation Information

4.3.2 Meyer Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.3.4 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Meyer Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Meyer Recent Development

4.4 Satake

4.4.1 Satake Corporation Information

4.4.2 Satake Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.4.4 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Satake Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Satake Recent Development

4.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI

4.5.1 SHIBUYA SEIKI Corporation Information

4.5.2 SHIBUYA SEIKI Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.5.4 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.5.6 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.5.7 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 SHIBUYA SEIKI Recent Development

4.6 Duravant

4.6.1 Duravant Corporation Information

4.6.2 Duravant Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.6.4 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Duravant Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Duravant Recent Development

4.7 Cimbria

4.7.1 Cimbria Corporation Information

4.7.2 Cimbria Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Cimbria Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.7.4 Cimbria Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Cimbria Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Cimbria Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Cimbria Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Cimbria Recent Development

4.8 Raytec Vision

4.8.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information

4.8.2 Raytec Vision Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.8.4 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Raytec Vision Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Raytec Vision Recent Development

4.9 GREEFA

4.9.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

4.9.2 GREEFA Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Products Offered

4.9.4 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Product

4.9.6 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application

4.9.7 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 GREEFA Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

7.4 North America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Clients Analysis

12.4 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Drivers

13.2 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Opportunities

13.3 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Automated Food Sorting Equipment Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”