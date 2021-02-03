Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Bose

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone specifications, and company profiles. The Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Bose, DENON, Grado Labs, LG, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, V-Moda

Market Segmentation by Product: Wired Headphone

Wireless Headphone



Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Headset

Game Headphones

Pro Headphones

Others



The Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wired Headphone

1.2.3 Wireless Headphone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sports Headset

1.3.3 Game Headphones

1.3.4 Pro Headphones

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Audio-Technica

4.1.1 Audio-Technica Corporation Information

4.1.2 Audio-Technica Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.1.4 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Audio-Technica Recent Development

4.2 Beyerdynamic

4.2.1 Beyerdynamic Corporation Information

4.2.2 Beyerdynamic Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.2.4 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Beyerdynamic Recent Development

4.3 Bose

4.3.1 Bose Corporation Information

4.3.2 Bose Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.3.4 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Bose Recent Development

4.4 DENON

4.4.1 DENON Corporation Information

4.4.2 DENON Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.4.4 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.4.6 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.4.7 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 DENON Recent Development

4.5 Grado Labs

4.5.1 Grado Labs Corporation Information

4.5.2 Grado Labs Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.5.4 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Grado Labs Recent Development

4.6 LG

4.6.1 LG Corporation Information

4.6.2 LG Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.6.4 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.6.6 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.6.7 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 LG Recent Development

4.7 Samsung

4.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

4.7.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.7.4 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Samsung Recent Development

4.8 Sennheiser

4.8.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

4.8.2 Sennheiser Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.8.4 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Sennheiser Recent Development

4.9 Sony

4.9.1 Sony Corporation Information

4.9.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.9.4 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Sony Recent Development

4.10 V-Moda

4.10.1 V-Moda Corporation Information

4.10.2 V-Moda Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

4.10.4 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Product

4.10.6 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application

4.10.7 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 V-Moda Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type

7.4 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Clients Analysis

12.4 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Drivers

13.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Opportunities

13.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Challenges

13.4 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”