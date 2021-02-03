Petroleum Naphtha Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ONGC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Petroleum Naphtha market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Petroleum Naphtha market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Petroleum Naphtha market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ONGC Market Segment by Product Type: , Heavy Naphtha, Light Naphtha Market Segment by Application: , Chemicals, Energy & Additives

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Petroleum Naphtha market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum Naphtha market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Petroleum Naphtha industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum Naphtha market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum Naphtha market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum Naphtha market

TOC

1 Petroleum Naphtha Market Overview

1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Product Overview

1.2 Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Heavy Naphtha

1.2.2 Light Naphtha

1.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Petroleum Naphtha Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Petroleum Naphtha Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Petroleum Naphtha Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Petroleum Naphtha Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Petroleum Naphtha Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Petroleum Naphtha Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Petroleum Naphtha as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Naphtha Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Petroleum Naphtha Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.1 Petroleum Naphtha Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemicals

4.1.2 Energy & Additives

4.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Petroleum Naphtha Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.5.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha by Application 5 North America Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Petroleum Naphtha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Petroleum Naphtha Business

10.1 Shell Chemicals

10.1.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shell Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Shell Chemicals Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Shell Chemicals Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.1.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

10.2 Total

10.2.1 Total Corporation Information

10.2.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Total Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Shell Chemicals Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.2.5 Total Recent Development

10.3 Sinopec

10.3.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sinopec Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sinopec Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.3.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.4 BP

10.4.1 BP Corporation Information

10.4.2 BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BP Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BP Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.4.5 BP Recent Development

10.5 ADNOC

10.5.1 ADNOC Corporation Information

10.5.2 ADNOC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ADNOC Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ADNOC Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.5.5 ADNOC Recent Development

10.6 ARAMCO

10.6.1 ARAMCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 ARAMCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ARAMCO Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ARAMCO Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.6.5 ARAMCO Recent Development

10.7 PEMEX

10.7.1 PEMEX Corporation Information

10.7.2 PEMEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 PEMEX Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 PEMEX Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.7.5 PEMEX Recent Development

10.8 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

10.8.1 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.8.5 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Recent Development

10.9 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

10.9.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.9.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Petroleum Naphtha Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

10.11 ONGC

10.11.1 ONGC Corporation Information

10.11.2 ONGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ONGC Petroleum Naphtha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ONGC Petroleum Naphtha Products Offered

10.11.5 ONGC Recent Development 11 Petroleum Naphtha Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Petroleum Naphtha Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Petroleum Naphtha Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

