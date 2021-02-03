Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: LUMENIA, Ameresco, Phitat Commercial Lighting, Apogee Enterprises, ASAHI GLASS, ETT, Nippon Sheet Glass, McQuay, Central Glass, Unique Technologies, Xemex NV

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

LUMENIA, Ameresco, Phitat Commercial Lighting, Apogee Enterprises, ASAHI GLASS, ETT, Nippon Sheet Glass, McQuay, Central Glass, Unique Technologies, Xemex NV Market Segment by Product Type: , Energy Saving Lighting, Energy Saving Windows, Energy Saving Roof Covering, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Smart Meters Market Segment by Application: , Wind, Geothermal Energy, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Solar Heat (ST), Small Hydropower Energy

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications

1.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Overview

1.1.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Energy Saving Lighting

2.5 Energy Saving Windows

2.6 Energy Saving Roof Covering

2.7 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

2.8 Smart Meters 3 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Wind

3.5 Geothermal Energy

3.6 Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

3.7 Solar Heat (ST)

3.8 Small Hydropower Energy 4 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market

4.4 Global Top Players Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 LUMENIA

5.1.1 LUMENIA Profile

5.1.2 LUMENIA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 LUMENIA Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 LUMENIA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 LUMENIA Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Ameresco

5.2.1 Ameresco Profile

5.2.2 Ameresco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Ameresco Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ameresco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Ameresco Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Phitat Commercial Lighting

5.5.1 Phitat Commercial Lighting Profile

5.3.2 Phitat Commercial Lighting Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Phitat Commercial Lighting Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Phitat Commercial Lighting Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Apogee Enterprises Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Apogee Enterprises

5.4.1 Apogee Enterprises Profile

5.4.2 Apogee Enterprises Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Apogee Enterprises Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Apogee Enterprises Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Apogee Enterprises Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 ASAHI GLASS

5.5.1 ASAHI GLASS Profile

5.5.2 ASAHI GLASS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 ASAHI GLASS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ASAHI GLASS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ASAHI GLASS Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 ETT

5.6.1 ETT Profile

5.6.2 ETT Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 ETT Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ETT Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ETT Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Nippon Sheet Glass

5.7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Profile

5.7.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 McQuay

5.8.1 McQuay Profile

5.8.2 McQuay Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 McQuay Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 McQuay Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 McQuay Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Central Glass

5.9.1 Central Glass Profile

5.9.2 Central Glass Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Central Glass Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Central Glass Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Central Glass Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Unique Technologies

5.10.1 Unique Technologies Profile

5.10.2 Unique Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Unique Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Unique Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Unique Technologies Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 Xemex NV

5.11.1 Xemex NV Profile

5.11.2 Xemex NV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Xemex NV Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Xemex NV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Xemex NV Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19 6 North America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

8.1 China Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Renewable Energy and Energy-Efficient Technologies in Building Applications Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

