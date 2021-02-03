Utility Battery Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, WanXiang Group, BYD, GS Yuasa, Saft, EnerDel, Boston Power, SolarEdge (Kokam), NGK

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Utility Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Utility Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Utility Battery market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Utility Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, WanXiang Group, BYD, GS Yuasa, Saft, EnerDel, Boston Power, SolarEdge (Kokam), NGK Market Segment by Product Type: , Lithium-Based Batteries, Sodium-Based Batteries, Others Market Segment by Application: , Power Industry, Telecommunication, Public Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Utility Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Utility Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Utility Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Utility Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Utility Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Utility Battery market

TOC

1 Utility Battery Market Overview

1.1 Utility Battery Product Overview

1.2 Utility Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-Based Batteries

1.2.2 Sodium-Based Batteries

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Utility Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Utility Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Utility Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Utility Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Utility Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Utility Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Utility Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Utility Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Utility Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Utility Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Utility Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Utility Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Utility Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Utility Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Utility Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Utility Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Utility Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Utility Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Utility Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Utility Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Utility Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Utility Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Utility Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Utility Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Utility Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Utility Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Utility Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Utility Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Utility Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Utility Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Utility Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Utility Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Utility Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Utility Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Utility Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Utility Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Utility Battery by Application

4.1 Utility Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Industry

4.1.2 Telecommunication

4.1.3 Public Transportation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Utility Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Utility Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Utility Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Utility Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Utility Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Utility Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Utility Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery by Application 5 North America Utility Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Utility Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Utility Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Utility Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Utility Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Utility Battery Business

10.1 Samsung SDI

10.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung SDI Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung SDI Utility Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.2 LG Chem

10.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LG Chem Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Samsung SDI Utility Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.3 Johnson Controls

10.3.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Johnson Controls Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Johnson Controls Utility Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.4 WanXiang Group

10.4.1 WanXiang Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 WanXiang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 WanXiang Group Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 WanXiang Group Utility Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 WanXiang Group Recent Development

10.5 BYD

10.5.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.5.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BYD Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BYD Utility Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 BYD Recent Development

10.6 GS Yuasa

10.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.6.2 GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 GS Yuasa Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 GS Yuasa Utility Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.7 Saft

10.7.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saft Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saft Utility Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Saft Recent Development

10.8 EnerDel

10.8.1 EnerDel Corporation Information

10.8.2 EnerDel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 EnerDel Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EnerDel Utility Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 EnerDel Recent Development

10.9 Boston Power

10.9.1 Boston Power Corporation Information

10.9.2 Boston Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Boston Power Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Boston Power Utility Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Boston Power Recent Development

10.10 SolarEdge (Kokam)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Utility Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SolarEdge (Kokam) Utility Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SolarEdge (Kokam) Recent Development

10.11 NGK

10.11.1 NGK Corporation Information

10.11.2 NGK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NGK Utility Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NGK Utility Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 NGK Recent Development 11 Utility Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Utility Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Utility Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

