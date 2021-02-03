Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Toyota, BMW Group, Enevate, Hitachi, Ilika, Ionic Materials, Johnson Battery Technologies, LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing, NGK Spark Plug, NanoGraf, Nichia, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Panasonic, QuantumScape, Sakti3, Samsung SDI, Seeo, Sila Nanotechnologies, Solid Power, Volkswagen Group, BYD

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Toyota, BMW Group, Enevate, Hitachi, Ilika, Ionic Materials, Johnson Battery Technologies, LG Chem, Murata Manufacturing, NGK Spark Plug, NanoGraf, Nichia, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Panasonic, QuantumScape, Sakti3, Samsung SDI, Seeo, Sila Nanotechnologies, Solid Power, Volkswagen Group, BYD Market Segment by Product Type: , Semi-solid, Quasi-solid, Solid Market Segment by Application: , Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Solid-State Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Solid-State Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Solid-State Battery market

TOC

1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Semi-solid

1.2.2 Quasi-solid

1.2.3 Solid

1.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Solid-State Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Solid-State Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Solid-State Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Solid-State Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Solid-State Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application

4.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.2 Passenger Car

4.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery by Application 5 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Solid-State Battery Business

10.1 Toyota

10.1.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toyota Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toyota Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.2 BMW Group

10.2.1 BMW Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 BMW Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BMW Group Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toyota Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 BMW Group Recent Development

10.3 Enevate

10.3.1 Enevate Corporation Information

10.3.2 Enevate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Enevate Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Enevate Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 Enevate Recent Development

10.4 Hitachi

10.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hitachi Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hitachi Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.5 Ilika

10.5.1 Ilika Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ilika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ilika Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ilika Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Ilika Recent Development

10.6 Ionic Materials

10.6.1 Ionic Materials Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ionic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Ionic Materials Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ionic Materials Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Ionic Materials Recent Development

10.7 Johnson Battery Technologies

10.7.1 Johnson Battery Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnson Battery Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Johnson Battery Technologies Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Johnson Battery Technologies Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnson Battery Technologies Recent Development

10.8 LG Chem

10.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.8.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 LG Chem Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LG Chem Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.9 Murata Manufacturing

10.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.9.2 Murata Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Murata Manufacturing Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

10.10 NGK Spark Plug

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Solid-State Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NGK Spark Plug Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NGK Spark Plug Recent Development

10.11 NanoGraf

10.11.1 NanoGraf Corporation Information

10.11.2 NanoGraf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 NanoGraf Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NanoGraf Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 NanoGraf Recent Development

10.12 Nichia

10.12.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nichia Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nichia Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.13 Nippon Chemical Industrial

10.13.1 Nippon Chemical Industrial Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Nippon Chemical Industrial Recent Development

10.14 Panasonic

10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Panasonic Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Panasonic Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.15 QuantumScape

10.15.1 QuantumScape Corporation Information

10.15.2 QuantumScape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 QuantumScape Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 QuantumScape Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 QuantumScape Recent Development

10.16 Sakti3

10.16.1 Sakti3 Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sakti3 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sakti3 Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sakti3 Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 Sakti3 Recent Development

10.17 Samsung SDI

10.17.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.17.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Samsung SDI Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Samsung SDI Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.18 Seeo

10.18.1 Seeo Corporation Information

10.18.2 Seeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Seeo Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Seeo Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 Seeo Recent Development

10.19 Sila Nanotechnologies

10.19.1 Sila Nanotechnologies Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sila Nanotechnologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sila Nanotechnologies Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sila Nanotechnologies Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 Sila Nanotechnologies Recent Development

10.20 Solid Power

10.20.1 Solid Power Corporation Information

10.20.2 Solid Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Solid Power Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Solid Power Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 Solid Power Recent Development

10.21 Volkswagen Group

10.21.1 Volkswagen Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Volkswagen Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Volkswagen Group Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Volkswagen Group Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.21.5 Volkswagen Group Recent Development

10.22 BYD

10.22.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.22.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 BYD Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 BYD Automotive Solid-State Battery Products Offered

10.22.5 BYD Recent Development 11 Automotive Solid-State Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Solid-State Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

