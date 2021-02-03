Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower, Power-One, Sungrow, AP System, Samil Power

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, SMA, SunPower, Power-One, Sungrow, AP System, Samil Power Market Segment by Product Type: , Grid-Connected PV Microinverter, Grid-Off PV Microinverter Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2310860/global-photovoltaics-microinverters-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2310860/global-photovoltaics-microinverters-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d02f4c2ea7d5b2be544f0a8f00877b8d,0,1,global-photovoltaics-microinverters-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Photovoltaics Microinverters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Photovoltaics Microinverters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photovoltaics Microinverters market

TOC

1 Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaics Microinverters Product Overview

1.2 Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Grid-Connected PV Microinverter

1.2.2 Grid-Off PV Microinverter

1.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Photovoltaics Microinverters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Photovoltaics Microinverters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Photovoltaics Microinverters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaics Microinverters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Photovoltaics Microinverters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application

4.1 Photovoltaics Microinverters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Photovoltaics Microinverters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters by Application 5 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Microinverters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Photovoltaics Microinverters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaics Microinverters Business

10.1 Enphase Energy

10.1.1 Enphase Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Enphase Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Enphase Energy Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Enphase Energy Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.1.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

10.2 SolarEdge Technologies

10.2.1 SolarEdge Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 SolarEdge Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SolarEdge Technologies Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Enphase Energy Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.2.5 SolarEdge Technologies Recent Development

10.3 SMA

10.3.1 SMA Corporation Information

10.3.2 SMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SMA Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SMA Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.3.5 SMA Recent Development

10.4 SunPower

10.4.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.4.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SunPower Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SunPower Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.4.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.5 Power-One

10.5.1 Power-One Corporation Information

10.5.2 Power-One Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Power-One Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Power-One Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.5.5 Power-One Recent Development

10.6 Sungrow

10.6.1 Sungrow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sungrow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sungrow Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sungrow Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.6.5 Sungrow Recent Development

10.7 AP System

10.7.1 AP System Corporation Information

10.7.2 AP System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AP System Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AP System Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.7.5 AP System Recent Development

10.8 Samil Power

10.8.1 Samil Power Corporation Information

10.8.2 Samil Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Samil Power Photovoltaics Microinverters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Samil Power Photovoltaics Microinverters Products Offered

10.8.5 Samil Power Recent Development 11 Photovoltaics Microinverters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Photovoltaics Microinverters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Photovoltaics Microinverters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.