Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy, OnTo Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy, OnTo Technology Market Segment by Product Type: , LiCoO2 Battery, NMC Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Other Market Segment by Application: , Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Electric Power

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Battery Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Li-ion Battery Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Battery Recycling market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Li-ion Battery Recycling

1.1 Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview

1.1.1 Li-ion Battery Recycling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 LiCoO2 Battery

2.5 NMC Battery

2.6 LiFePO4 Battery

2.7 Other 3 Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Marine

3.6 Industrial

3.7 Electric Power 4 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Battery Recycling as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Battery Recycling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Li-ion Battery Recycling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Li-ion Battery Recycling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Umicore

5.1.1 Umicore Profile

5.1.2 Umicore Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Umicore Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Umicore Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Umicore Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 GEM

5.2.1 GEM Profile

5.2.2 GEM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 GEM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GEM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 GEM Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Brunp Recycling

5.5.1 Brunp Recycling Profile

5.3.2 Brunp Recycling Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Brunp Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Brunp Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 SungEel HiTech

5.4.1 SungEel HiTech Profile

5.4.2 SungEel HiTech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 SungEel HiTech Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SungEel HiTech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Taisen Recycling

5.5.1 Taisen Recycling Profile

5.5.2 Taisen Recycling Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Taisen Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Taisen Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Taisen Recycling Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 Batrec

5.6.1 Batrec Profile

5.6.2 Batrec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Batrec Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Batrec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Batrec Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Retriev Technologies

5.7.1 Retriev Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Retriev Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Retriev Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

5.8.1 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Profile

5.8.2 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Duesenfeld

5.9.1 Duesenfeld Profile

5.9.2 Duesenfeld Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Duesenfeld Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Duesenfeld Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Duesenfeld Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 4R Energy

5.10.1 4R Energy Profile

5.10.2 4R Energy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 4R Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 4R Energy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 4R Energy Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 OnTo Technology

5.11.1 OnTo Technology Profile

5.11.2 OnTo Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 OnTo Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 OnTo Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 OnTo Technology Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19 6 North America Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

8.1 China Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Li-ion Battery Recycling by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

