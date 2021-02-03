Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, SONY, Toshiba, GS Yuasa, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, Saft, Hitachi, Lishen Battery, Kokam, EnerSys, CBAK Energy, East Penn Manufacturing, Leoch International, Automotive Energy Supply, Narada Power, Tianneng Power, Wanxiang Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, SONY, Toshiba, GS Yuasa, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, Saft, Hitachi, Lishen Battery, Kokam, EnerSys, CBAK Energy, East Penn Manufacturing, Leoch International, Automotive Energy Supply, Narada Power, Tianneng Power, Wanxiang Group Market Segment by Product Type: , LiCoO2 Battery, NMC/NCA Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Others Market Segment by Application: , Electric Vehicle (EV), Aerospace Transportation, Military Transportation, Marine Transportation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transportation Li-ion Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Transportation Li-ion Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transportation Li-ion Battery market

TOC

1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Overview

1.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Product Overview

1.2 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.2 NMC/NCA Battery

1.2.3 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Transportation Li-ion Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transportation Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Transportation Li-ion Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transportation Li-ion Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Transportation Li-ion Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application

4.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Vehicle (EV)

4.1.2 Aerospace Transportation

4.1.3 Military Transportation

4.1.4 Marine Transportation

4.2 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Transportation Li-ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery by Application 5 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Li-ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Transportation Li-ion Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transportation Li-ion Battery Business

10.1 Panasonic

10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Panasonic Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.2 Samsung SDI

10.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samsung SDI Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Panasonic Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.3 BYD

10.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.3.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BYD Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BYD Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 BYD Recent Development

10.4 SONY

10.4.1 SONY Corporation Information

10.4.2 SONY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SONY Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SONY Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 SONY Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toshiba Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.6 GS Yuasa

10.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.6.2 GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 GS Yuasa Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 GS Yuasa Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.7 LG Chem

10.7.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.7.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 LG Chem Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LG Chem Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.8 Johnson Controls

10.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Johnson Controls Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johnson Controls Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.9 Saft

10.9.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Saft Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saft Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Saft Recent Development

10.10 Hitachi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Transportation Li-ion Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hitachi Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.11 Lishen Battery

10.11.1 Lishen Battery Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lishen Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Lishen Battery Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lishen Battery Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 Lishen Battery Recent Development

10.12 Kokam

10.12.1 Kokam Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kokam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kokam Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kokam Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 Kokam Recent Development

10.13 EnerSys

10.13.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

10.13.2 EnerSys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 EnerSys Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 EnerSys Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 EnerSys Recent Development

10.14 CBAK Energy

10.14.1 CBAK Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 CBAK Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 CBAK Energy Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 CBAK Energy Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 CBAK Energy Recent Development

10.15 East Penn Manufacturing

10.15.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.15.2 East Penn Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 East Penn Manufacturing Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 East Penn Manufacturing Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

10.16 Leoch International

10.16.1 Leoch International Corporation Information

10.16.2 Leoch International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Leoch International Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Leoch International Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 Leoch International Recent Development

10.17 Automotive Energy Supply

10.17.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation Information

10.17.2 Automotive Energy Supply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Automotive Energy Supply Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Automotive Energy Supply Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Automotive Energy Supply Recent Development

10.18 Narada Power

10.18.1 Narada Power Corporation Information

10.18.2 Narada Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Narada Power Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Narada Power Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 Narada Power Recent Development

10.19 Tianneng Power

10.19.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tianneng Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Tianneng Power Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Tianneng Power Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 Tianneng Power Recent Development

10.20 Wanxiang Group

10.20.1 Wanxiang Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Wanxiang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Wanxiang Group Transportation Li-ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Wanxiang Group Transportation Li-ion Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 Wanxiang Group Recent Development 11 Transportation Li-ion Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Transportation Li-ion Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Transportation Li-ion Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

