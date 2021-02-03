Energy Storage Battery Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: BYD, Kokam, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, NGK, NEC, MHI, Saft

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Energy Storage Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Energy Storage Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Energy Storage Battery market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Energy Storage Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

BYD, Kokam, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, NGK, NEC, MHI, Saft Market Segment by Product Type: , LiCoO2 Battery, NMC/NCA Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Others Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Utility Scale

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Energy Storage Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Storage Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Energy Storage Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Storage Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Storage Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Storage Battery market

TOC

1 Energy Storage Battery Market Overview

1.1 Energy Storage Battery Product Overview

1.2 Energy Storage Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.2 NMC/NCA Battery

1.2.3 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Energy Storage Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Energy Storage Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Energy Storage Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Energy Storage Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Energy Storage Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Storage Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy Storage Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Storage Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Storage Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Energy Storage Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Energy Storage Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Energy Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Energy Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Energy Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Energy Storage Battery by Application

4.1 Energy Storage Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Utility Scale

4.2 Global Energy Storage Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Energy Storage Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Energy Storage Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Energy Storage Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Energy Storage Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery by Application 5 North America Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Storage Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Energy Storage Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Storage Battery Business

10.1 BYD

10.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BYD Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BYD Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 BYD Recent Development

10.2 Kokam

10.2.1 Kokam Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kokam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kokam Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BYD Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Kokam Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 Samsung SDI

10.5.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.5.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Samsung SDI Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Samsung SDI Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toshiba Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.7 NGK

10.7.1 NGK Corporation Information

10.7.2 NGK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 NGK Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 NGK Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 NGK Recent Development

10.8 NEC

10.8.1 NEC Corporation Information

10.8.2 NEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NEC Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NEC Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 NEC Recent Development

10.9 MHI

10.9.1 MHI Corporation Information

10.9.2 MHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MHI Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MHI Energy Storage Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 MHI Recent Development

10.10 Saft

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Energy Storage Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Saft Energy Storage Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Saft Recent Development 11 Energy Storage Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Energy Storage Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Energy Storage Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

