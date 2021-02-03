Pain Management Devices Market 2021: key vendors, Growth probability, and Future Scenario

Market dynamics of Pain management devices market

The market drivers for pain management devices is rising number of the patient suffering from different chronic neuromuscular diseases, increasing aging population, growing pain rehabilitation centres, growing sports culture, rising research and development in medical devices, growth in industrial manufacturing capacity for medical devices, and others.

The rise in risk factors is also driving the market indirectly. For example obesity is positively correlated with painful conditions. According to WHO, worldwide obesity has more than doubled since 1980 and in 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults, were overweight. A quick look at the ageing population also gives a positive picture of the market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Environmental factors causing a rise in diseases include growth in prevalence and exposure to allergies and asthma.

There exists no guidelines and standards for the design and manufacturing of devices. There has been a number of contradictory claims about the effectiveness by a number of manufacturers in the market. The pain management device industry is struggling to defend the accusations of a number of critics about the benefits of these devices. To achieve credibility in the eyes of the public and to avoid any legal complications there is a need to standardise the basic requirements of pain management so that reasonable conclusions can be drawn even by a layman about the effectiveness of these devices in alleviating the pain. The current trend for pain management devices include custom made personalized devices for individual patients. These devices are made after mapping the needs of individual patients and to ensure a perfect fit. This is a welcome development and there is growing evidence for partnerships among firms and hospitals.

Global pain management device market was $3.58 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % and reach till $5.81 billion by 2023.

