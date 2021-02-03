Pituitary Cancer Market 2021 – Present Market Value Along with Future Market Value Expectation

Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Bupa International, Salzman International (US), Genentech, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Validus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alembic Limited, Pfizer Inc. and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global pituitary cancer market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Pituitary Cancer Market – Overview

Pituitary gland is a very small gland responsible for producing hormones which regulates critical body organs and glands. It is located behind the eyes and below the front side of the brain. It is a very rare type of cancer. Only a few hundred pituitary cancers have ever been recorded till the date. Most of those were diagnosed in older people. Most pituitary tumours are noncancerous (benign) in nature. According to the American Cancer Society, few of the 10,000 tumors projected to be diagnosed in 2016 will turn out to be cancerous.

The pituitary gland is connected directly to part of the brain called the hypothalamus. This provides a key link between the brain and the endocrine system, a collection of glands in the body that make hormones. The hypothalamus releases hormones into tiny blood vessels connected to the pituitary gland. These then cause the pituitary gland to make its own hormones. The pituitary is considered the “master control gland” because it makes the hormones that control the levels of hormones made by most of the other endocrine glands in the body.

Benign tumors account for about 30 to 40 percent of all pituitary tumors, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. They are most common in young, reproductive-age women and men in their 40s and 50s. One in 4 people may have a benign pituitary tumor (adenoma) and not even know it because the tumor is noncancerous and doesn’t cause any symptoms. Pituitary tumors are often considered brain tumors, and they make up 12 to 19 percent of all primary brain tumors. But most pituitary tumors are benign and most of them are treatable.

