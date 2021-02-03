Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Nidec, Tmeic, Weg, Yaskawa

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Nidec, Tmeic, Weg, Yaskawa Market Segment by Product Type: , AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives Market Segment by Application: , Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Variable Frequency Drive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Variable Frequency Drive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Variable Frequency Drive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Variable Frequency Drive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Variable Frequency Drive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Variable Frequency Drive market

TOC

1 Variable Frequency Drive Market Overview

1.1 Variable Frequency Drive Product Overview

1.2 Variable Frequency Drive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC Drives

1.2.2 DC Drives

1.2.3 Servo Drives

1.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Variable Frequency Drive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Variable Frequency Drive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Variable Frequency Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Variable Frequency Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Frequency Drive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Variable Frequency Drive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Variable Frequency Drive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Variable Frequency Drive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Variable Frequency Drive by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Variable Frequency Drive by Application

4.1 Variable Frequency Drive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Infrastructure

4.1.4 Power Generation

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Variable Frequency Drive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive by Application

4.5.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive by Application 5 North America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Variable Frequency Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Frequency Drive Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

10.4 Danfoss

10.4.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.4.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.4.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

10.5 Rockwell Automation

10.5.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rockwell Automation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rockwell Automation Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

10.6 Crompton Greaves

10.6.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.6.2 Crompton Greaves Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Crompton Greaves Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.6.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Developments

10.7 Eaton

10.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Eaton Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Eaton Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.7.5 Eaton Recent Developments

10.8 Fuji Electric

10.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Hitachi Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hitachi Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.10 Nidec

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Variable Frequency Drive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nidec Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nidec Recent Developments

10.11 Tmeic

10.11.1 Tmeic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tmeic Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Tmeic Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tmeic Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.11.5 Tmeic Recent Developments

10.12 Weg

10.12.1 Weg Corporation Information

10.12.2 Weg Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Weg Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Weg Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.12.5 Weg Recent Developments

10.13 Yaskawa

10.13.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yaskawa Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Yaskawa Variable Frequency Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Yaskawa Variable Frequency Drive Products Offered

10.13.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments 11 Variable Frequency Drive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Variable Frequency Drive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Variable Frequency Drive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Variable Frequency Drive Industry Trends

11.4.2 Variable Frequency Drive Market Drivers

11.4.3 Variable Frequency Drive Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

