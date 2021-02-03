Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS, Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS, Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Market Segment by Product Type: , Annular Blowout Preventer, Ram Blowout Preventer Market Segment by Application: , Onshore Wells, Offshore Wells

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2322046/global-blowout-preventer-bop-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2322046/global-blowout-preventer-bop-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b0de793065eacd78c569bab3bb3d53bf,0,1,global-blowout-preventer-bop-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Blowout Preventer (BOP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blowout Preventer (BOP) market

TOC

1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Overview

1.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Overview

1.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Annular Blowout Preventer

1.2.2 Ram Blowout Preventer

1.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Blowout Preventer (BOP) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application

4.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore Wells

4.1.2 Offshore Wells

4.2 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Blowout Preventer (BOP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) by Application 5 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blowout Preventer (BOP) Business

10.1 GE Oil & Gas

10.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Developments

10.2 Cameron

10.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cameron Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Cameron Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GE Oil & Gas Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.2.5 Cameron Recent Developments

10.3 National Oilwell Varco

10.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

10.4 Uztel

10.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Uztel Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Uztel Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.4.5 Uztel Recent Developments

10.5 Rongsheng Machinery

10.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Developments

10.6 Halliburton

10.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Halliburton Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Halliburton Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.6.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

10.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

10.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

10.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Developments

10.8 MSP/DRILEX

10.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

10.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Developments

10.9 Jiangsu Xinde

10.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Developments

10.10 Fountain Petro

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fountain Petro Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Developments

10.11 Control Flow

10.11.1 Control Flow Corporation Information

10.11.2 Control Flow Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Control Flow Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Control Flow Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.11.5 Control Flow Recent Developments

10.12 GCOP

10.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

10.12.2 GCOP Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 GCOP Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GCOP Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.12.5 GCOP Recent Developments

10.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

10.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Developments

10.14 Well Control

10.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

10.14.2 Well Control Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Well Control Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Well Control Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.14.5 Well Control Recent Developments

10.15 Shenkai

10.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenkai Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Shenkai Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shenkai Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenkai Recent Developments

10.16 NETS

10.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

10.16.2 NETS Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 NETS Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 NETS Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.16.5 NETS Recent Developments

10.17 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

10.17.1 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

10.17.5 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Recent Developments 11 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.