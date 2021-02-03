Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Research Report 2021-2027 | Top Market Players: Nuvation Energy, Leclanché, Ion Energy Inc, Sunceco, LG Chem, WEG AUTRIAL, Samsung SDI, Hitachi, Kokam, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus Power, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nuvation Energy, Leclanché, Ion Energy Inc, Sunceco, LG Chem, WEG AUTRIAL, Samsung SDI, Hitachi, Kokam, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus Power, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft Market Segment by Product Type: , Distributed, Centralized, Modular Market Segment by Application: , Electric Vehicle, Touring Car, Special Vehicles, Industrial, Municipal Administration, Maritime Affairs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) market

TOC

1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Overview

1.1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Product Overview

1.2 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Distributed

1.2.2 Centralized

1.2.3 Modular

1.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application

4.1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Vehicle

4.1.2 Touring Car

4.1.3 Special Vehicles

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Municipal Administration

4.1.6 Maritime Affairs

4.2 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) by Application 5 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Business

10.1 Nuvation Energy

10.1.1 Nuvation Energy Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nuvation Energy Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Nuvation Energy Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nuvation Energy Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Nuvation Energy Recent Developments

10.2 Leclanché

10.2.1 Leclanché Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leclanché Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Leclanché Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nuvation Energy Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Leclanché Recent Developments

10.3 Ion Energy Inc

10.3.1 Ion Energy Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ion Energy Inc Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ion Energy Inc Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ion Energy Inc Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Ion Energy Inc Recent Developments

10.4 Sunceco

10.4.1 Sunceco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sunceco Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sunceco Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sunceco Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Sunceco Recent Developments

10.5 LG Chem

10.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.5.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 LG Chem Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 LG Chem Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.5.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

10.6 WEG AUTRIAL

10.6.1 WEG AUTRIAL Corporation Information

10.6.2 WEG AUTRIAL Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 WEG AUTRIAL Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 WEG AUTRIAL Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.6.5 WEG AUTRIAL Recent Developments

10.7 Samsung SDI

10.7.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung SDI Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Samsung SDI Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

10.8 Hitachi

10.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hitachi Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hitachi Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.9 Kokam

10.9.1 Kokam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kokam Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Kokam Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kokam Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Kokam Recent Developments

10.10 SMA Solar Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SMA Solar Technology Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Developments

10.11 NGK

10.11.1 NGK Corporation Information

10.11.2 NGK Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 NGK Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NGK Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.11.5 NGK Recent Developments

10.12 General Electric

10.12.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.12.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 General Electric Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 General Electric Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.12.5 General Electric Recent Developments

10.13 Primus Power

10.13.1 Primus Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Primus Power Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Primus Power Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Primus Power Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.13.5 Primus Power Recent Developments

10.14 Panasonic

10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Panasonic Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Panasonic Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.14.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.15 BYD

10.15.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.15.2 BYD Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 BYD Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 BYD Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.15.5 BYD Recent Developments

10.16 Younicos

10.16.1 Younicos Corporation Information

10.16.2 Younicos Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Younicos Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Younicos Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.16.5 Younicos Recent Developments

10.17 ABB

10.17.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.17.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 ABB Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ABB Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.17.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.18 Saft

10.18.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.18.2 Saft Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Saft Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Saft Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Products Offered

10.18.5 Saft Recent Developments 11 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Energy storage (ES) battery management system (BMS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

