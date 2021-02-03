Fiberglass Flooring Market 2021: Industry Future Prospects with Covid-19 Impact Analysis with Top Companies Mohawk Industries, NOX Corporation, Gerflor Group, Armstrong Flooring, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, TOLI Floor

Overview:

Fiberglass Flooring is gaining popularity due to its variety in features like chemical resistance, non-magnetic, corrosion resistance, easy shaping, non-conductive and others. This method has large scale applications in residential as well as non-residential streams, on observing the current trends, the global fiberglass flooring is projected to touch 07 % annual growth mark during the survey period. Its easy installation, long life and other features are writing the market’s success story. The increasing popularity and expanding the constructions industry are directly benefiting this markets expansion procedure.

The global fiberglass flooring market is gaining maximum output from developing economies, as residential and commercial construction works are being carried at large scales. In such regions, people are now having high disposable incomes, which has increased the buying capacities and are capable of trying newer technologies. The companies are searching for opportunities in these regions due to their massive buying & manufacturing capabilities and cheap labour, which helps decrease overall costs and generate handsome profits.

The global fiberglass flooring market is moving at faster speeds, but unstable raw materials prices are somehow damaging the market’s stance. Key market players are now looking for setting their manufacturing plants in new locations with ample raw material and consumer bases, which has helped in the expansion of the market’s structure.

Fiberglass Flooring global market’s segments:

The global fiberglass flooring market is segmented into three parts:

Application: Fiberglass flooring is used in residential, non-residential, commercial and industrial construction. Commercial construction will be the highest-grossing sector.

Products: It is available in vinyl composite tiles, vinyl sheets and luxury vinyl tiles forms.

Distribution channel: The fiberglass flooring solutions are available through wholesale and retail distribution channels.

Regional Market Summary:

America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa regions are observed for the global fiberglass flooring market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market currently and will maintain its place during the survey period. Increasing urbanisation, widespread commercial and other construction, increasing government infrastructure, expanding industrial cover, vast population and rising per capita income are the major factors driving this market. This region will also grow at the fastest rates.

The American and European regions are next in this tally. These regions are also significant contributors in developing the market due to the presence of key players in the market, increasing construction activities, hefty investments in research & development programs and other factors.

The rest of the regions are also showing substantial growth rates due to emphasis for the improvement of governmental infrastructures and other departments of construction.

Recent Industry News:

The global fiberglass flooring market is moving at intended speeds in all regions, but unstable raw material costs are pulling the market back. The companies are now looking for regions with maximum usage and abundant raw materials to increase their revenues and helping the market towards secure futures. The Asia Pacific region is the current market leader and will maintain its position; also, this region will show the highest growth rates because this region is an ocean of opportunities.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global fiberglass flooring are Mohawk Industries (U.S.) , NOX Corporation (South Korea) , Gerflor Group (France), Armstrong Flooring, Inc.(U.S.), Mannington Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries Group, Inc.(U.S.), Tarkett(France), TOLI Floor Corporation (Japan ), Interface (U.S.) , Milliken & Company (U.S.) and Polyflor ltd (U.K).

