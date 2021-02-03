Baby Food Packaging Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Regional Outlook, Future Prospects, Growth Strategies, Competitive Analysis and Forecast Research

Market Analysis

The Global Baby Food Packaging Market is predicted to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2016- 2022, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Baby food packaging, simply put, is the packaging materials used to pack food material for toddlers and infants. Paper, metal, polymer, and glass are the different types of materials used in baby food packaging. It has wide applications in dried baby food, liquid milk, and powder milk.

Various factors are propelling the global baby food packaging market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the growing need for baby food products in the world, rise in nuclear families in developing countries, constant product innovations with regards to materials and designs, and availability of biodegradable materials like paper. Additional factors adding market growth include the surging demand for stand-up pouches for its long shelf life, need for food safety, demand for convenience foods, increasing health awareness, particularly food hygiene, and reusability & convenience of use, rapid urbanization, increasing hectic lifestyle, and increased disposable income.

On the contrary, the ongoing COVID-19 impact may limit the global baby food packaging market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global baby food packaging market based on sealing and handle, material type, raw material, and application.

By sealing and handle, the global baby food packaging market is segmented into patch handle, spout top, zipper top, and heat seal.

By material type, the global baby food packaging market is segmented into paper, metal, polymer, and glass.

By raw material, the baby food packaging market is segmented into metal packaging material, packaging paperboard material, rigid plastic packaging material, glass packaging material, and flexible packaging material. Of these, the flexible packaging material segment will lead the market over the forecast period, while the rigid plastic packaging material segment will grow at a high CAGR.

By application, the global baby food packaging market is segmented into dried baby food, liquid milk, and powder milk. Of these, the powder milk segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the baby food packaging market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for baby food products is adding to the global baby food packaging market growth in the region.

The global baby food packaging market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period. This is followed by the APAC region. Increasing awareness about the various benefits of baby food products, growing need for convenience baby edible products, and an increasing percentage of working women are adding to the global baby food packaging market growth in the region. China, Japan, and India have the maximum share in the market.

The global baby food packaging market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent contenders profiled in the global baby food packaging market report include FPC Flexible Packaging Corp, Cascades Inc, Tetra Pak India Pvt Ltd, Tata Tinplate Company of India (TCIL), MeadWestvaco Corporation, ITC Ltd Paperboards, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Essel Propack Limited, and Bericap India Pvt. Ltd., among others. Industry players have encompassed several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the customers growing needs such as extensive research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, collaborations, strategic alliances, contracts, new product launch, and development, among others.

