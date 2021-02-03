Organic Plant Starch Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2029

Organic Plant Starch Market: Market Outlook

Plant starch is widely used the ingredient in the different food and industrial products to meet the different requirement. In the food and beverage industry, the starch is utilized to increase the carbohydrate level and improve the quality of finish products. The organic plant starch is derived from a different type of organic commodities which includes the corn, potato, rice, cassava, and others. Organic starch contains a high amount of carbohydrates and also comprise a large number of glucose units. The organic plant starch is obtained from the organically grown crops. For instance, the crop of corn which is grown without the use of any chemical fertilizers and later organic corn is processed to derive the starch.

Organic starch is widely used in different food products to get high-quality food products along with additional nutrients. Organic starch is utilized as a food additive to increase the thickness of food products and also used as a stabilizer to improve the quality of food products. To produce organic food products, organic starch is among the valuable ingredients. Process food is one of the vital food products where organic starch is considered as a beneficial ingredient. Since process food consumption has grown from the past decade, the use of organic starch will be beneficial for process food and also offers the organic label to the food products.

The growing organic trend across the world is propelling the growth of organic plant starch during the forecast period

The organic food products are becoming popular due to offering multiple health benefits to the consumers. The organic plant starch is utilized by a large number of food manufacturers to further produce organic food products. The organic starch in food products creates smooth and short texture and also offers the organic label to the food products. Furthermore, growing awareness among the consumer regarding the ingredient transparency in the various food products is also influencing the manufacturers to utilize organic food ingredients.

This demand for ingredient transparency from the consumers is creating a vast opportunity for organic plant starch in the food industry. Moreover, clean label movement is also contributing to escalating the demand for organic plant starch. The use or organic plant starch offers the organic label to the various food products as the consumer especially in developed regions are showing the high consumption of organic food products.

Global Organic Plant Starch Market: Segmentation

On the basic of product type, the global organic plant starch market has been segmented as –

Corn

Potato

Rice

Cassava

Others

On the basic of nature, the global organic plant starch market has been segmented as –

Modified

Native

On the basic of application, the global organic plant starch market has been segmented as –

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks & Cereals

Processed Food

Functional Food

Soups, Sauces, & Gravies

Beverages

Others

On the basic of region, the global organic plant starch market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global organic plant starch market: Key Players

Some of the key players of organic plant starch market are

Ingredion Incorporated

Regent Enterprises.

Aryan International.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Finnamyl, Aloja Starkelsen

Anthony’s Goods

KMC, Shiloh Farms

Organic Potato Starch

Opportunities for Market Participants in the organic Plant Starch market-

As the demand for the health beneficial food ingredients is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global organic plant starch market during the forecast period. The consumer across the world is demanding the clean label and organic ingredients in their food products and different types of organic plant starch are meeting the demand of consumers which is offering the better market scenario to the manufacturers.

