Tilapia Market International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities 2029

The all types of Cichlid fish species are commonly known as the Tilapia. These fishes are mostly found in the fresh water including dwell in shallow streams, ponds, river, and lakes but can also be observed in the brackish water. The increasing popularity of the tilapia fishes lead to introduce the new and innovative products of variety of tilapia fishes and also the frozen varieties of tilapia products including whole tilapia and tilapia fillets. The domestic markets are dominating the tilapia market whereas the exports of frozen products of tilapia is increasing across the world.

Tilapia, third most popular farm raised seafood behind shrimp and salmon, is hardy herbivorous fish that feeds on algae or small aquatic plant cells. Tilapia prefer tropical environments with water temperatures in the 25-30 ºC range. Tilapia are found mostly in china and Taiwan. China is the largest producer of Tilapia accounts more than 50% of global market. Tilapia has a low to moderate fat content, and is a rich source of high quality protein. Tilapia is fast-growing, tolerant of stocking density, adaptable to any environment and can be used for different purposes such as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, leather industries etc.

Increasing Popularity of Chinese Tilapia Fishes in U.S. Boosting the Growth of Tilapia Market in East Asia.

The U.S. is the leading importer of Chinese tilapia fish across the world. The popularity of tilapia fish increasing the U.S. owing to its nutritional properties. The tilapia fishes are enriched with the proteins. The nutritional advantages and health benefits of tilapia fish coupled with the awareness among the consumers in the U.S. is increasing the demand for the tilapia fish in the U.S.

Global Tilapia Market: Market Segment

On the basis of Species Type, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Nile Tilapia

Blue Tilapia

Mozambique Tilapia

Wami Tilapia

On the basis of Product Type, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Fresh Whole Tilapia

Frozen Whole Tilapia

Fresh Tilapia Fillets

Frozen Tilapia Fillets

On the basis of Catch Type, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Wild Catch

Aquaculture

On the basis of Application, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Fashion Industry

On the basis of Packaging, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Canned Tilapia

Heat Sealed Bags

Styrofoam

Plastic Bags

On the basis of Distribution Channel, global tilapia market has been segmented as,

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores



Global Tilapia Market: Market Participants

The market participants in the global tilapia market identified across the value chain include Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd., Baiyang Aquatic Group, Guangdong Gourmet Aquatic Products Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co., Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, North Atlantic Fish Co. Inc., Beihai Evergreen Aquatic Product Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Mazzetta Company LLC., Netuno Internacional SA. among the other tilapia manufacturers.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Tilapia Market

Primary demand for Tilapia in the global market is from China, Taiwan and American countries due to its wide application in food and pharmaceutical industry. Tilapia concurrently moved into the unceremonious dining restaurant chains and the supermarkets and club stores. Roughly all the small and medium dining chains in the USA now feature tilapia food on their menus. Tilapia is cut into thin strips, deep fried and are served as appetizers with slices of onion and cut lime in Indonesia. This rising popularity of tilapia is expected boost the market growth of the tilapia market across the globe.

Tilapia skin when treated with salt releases Gelatin can be used to make medicines. Tilapia skin have been used to make variety of leather goods, clothes and accessories. Tilapia can be used in the creation of flower ornaments made from dried and colored scale. The increasing use of tilapia in pharmaceutical and fashion industry is expected growth market demand for tilapia across the globe. Frozen whole fish mostly produced by Taiwan for export purposes. Fresh fillets preferred by USA for their retail and restaurant markets. Africa is expected consolidate the Tilapia market and demand in Asia and Latin America is expected to raise over the forecasted period.

