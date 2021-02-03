Covid-19 Impact: Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Demand and Current Forecast Analyzed

While there will be uncertainties, stakeholders can navigate them by factoring in historic and current drivers of change when strategizing for 2020 and beyond. Among these drivers are a growing and aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infrastructure investments, technological advancements, evolving care models, higher labor costs amidst workforce shortages, and the expansion of health care systems in developing markets. Health care systems need to work toward a future in which the collective focus shifts away from treatment, to prevention and early intervention. For years, financial challenges have shadowed the world’s public and private health systems to varying degrees, and we expect the situation to persist in 2020. This will make “value” a watchword in health care payment reform. The entry of non-traditional players in the health care sector have the potential to both support and suppress incumbents’ efforts to grow revenue. Digital giants and digital-first health solution disruptors are demonstrating that there could be an easier and more user-friendly way to conduct health care transactions.

Health care stakeholders are implementing payment reforms such as value-based payment models that help providers, payers, and patients achieve the best outcomes at the lowest cost. Technology-enabled patient engagement strategies are enabling increased financial independence for patients in their health care decisions, in addition to improving interactions with their health care systems. Governments are also moving the needle by adopting universal health coverage and introducing pricing controls on pharmaceuticals and medical technology devices. Population health management (PHM) is being used to identify people’s health care needs and offer services accordingly.

