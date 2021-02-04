Network Traffic Analyzer Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Introduction

In today’s networks, traffic analysis should be conducted not only up to Layer 2 (SNMP – the number of bytes transferred, or the number of packets transferred at the level of the device interface), but also on Layers 3 and 4. There are a number of tools that can be used for traffic analysis. They are divided into those that require specialized hardware and those that are based on software solutions that are not dependent on the hardware. The solutions that rely on hardware are rather expensive than the software ones.

Network analyzer captures the network traffic and inspect it closely to determine what is happening on the network. Two monitoring techniques of network traffic analyzers are Router Based, and Non-Router Based. Monitoring functionalities that are built-into the routers themselves and do not require additional installation of hardware or software are referred to as Router Based techniques. Non-Router based techniques require additional hardware and software to be installed and provide greater flexibility.

Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the Network Traffic Analyzer market is the rapid growth of network infrastructure in recent time and growing demand for high technology adoption in developed network infrastructure. These factors drive the market for Network traffic analyzer. Due to technology advancements the world has moved collectively to growth of network infrastructure, another reason for this is the rapid growth in the adaption of smartphone.

One of the restraint for Network Traffic Analyzer market is that the cost of these products is high, and there is lack of awareness and skills, which makes it difficult network administrator to choose the appropriate network analyzer as per the business need.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

