Growth in Sales of Office Multifunction Devices Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

Office Multifunction Devices Market: Introduction

Office Multifunction Devices play key role in managing documents in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, education, and the government. These products are also integral components of home offices and corporations, conveniently allowing users to print and photocopy documents from single device.

The supply chain and production process of Office Multifunction Devices is global and rely on a combination of in-house and outsourced production to electronic manufacturing services. Generally, developed markets such as the North America, and Western Europe are engaged in high-value-added activities such as R&D and consumables production, which require a skilled labor force. Conversely, majority of MFP manufacturing a labor intensive process occurs in Asia and Latin America, due to the relatively low cost of labor in these regions.

Office Multifunction Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges

Two of the emerging drivers for Office Multifunction Devices Market include international compliance with environmental regulations, and increasing availability of managed print services (MPS). Former development has affected parts procurement, and led OEMs to create products that consume less energy and reduce industry’s carbon footprint. OEMs are also promoting the latter to increase revenues in response to business retrenchments in hardware spending.

One of the restraint for Office Multifunction Devices market is that the cost of these products is more than an individual can afford, and the prices for the refills and spares also counts up to be more.

Regional analysis for Office Multifunction Devices Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

