Demand for Digital Radiography Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Introduction

Digital Radiography market is growing at a significant growth rate due to increasing usage in digital medical imaging, ultrasound, magnetic resonance, film radiography, computed tomography and others. Furthermore, the increasing scope of digitalization in healthcare for patient diagnosis, accurate test results and other is also creating new opportunities for Digital Radiography technology.

Digital Radiography is another type of x-ray imaging in which digital sensors are used for creating an image of similar contrast to conventional radiography. This Digital Radiography uses digital image capture device in place of x-ray film. Moreover Digital Radiography reduces the radiation exposure up to 75% due to which doctors prefer using Digital Radiography in place of x-rays. These Digital Radiography technology improves the x-ray image quality that can surpass traditional film, bringing out tiny fractures and imperfections that might have been missed on film.

Digital Radiography Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Digital Radiography is the increasing need of enhanced x-ray images. These Digital Radiography technology allow user to control the exposure of each image in real time so that user can make images darker or lighter, color changes and superimpose textures as per requirement. Moreover, Digital Radiography excludes the usage of Automatic film processors which have harmful odor and longer waiting time.

The key challenge for Digital Radiography is that to achieve enhanced productivity Digital Radiography needs to be integrated with existing information system including the hospital and radiology information systems and others. Moreover, with the increasing usage of Digital Radiography the new features of this technology such as dual-energy subtraction, tomosynthesis, and temporal subtraction, will likely require additional workstation tools beyond those currently available for Computed Radiography.

Regional analysis for Digital Radiography Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

