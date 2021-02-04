Automated Radar Terminal System Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market: Introduction

Rise in air traffic due to increase in aircraft movement results into construction of new airports and expansion of existing airports. This leads to adoption of air traffic control (ATC) systems such as ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System). ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) is a computer aided radar display system used to track aircrafts by air traffic controller which uses a roman numeral automation system to correlate the various radar and human inputs in a meaningful way. This system assists air traffic personnel by displaying flight related information to terminal controller which includes aircraft identification, flight plan data and several other flight related information like altitude, speed, and aircraft position symbols, along with radar presentation.

This automates the planning of departure and arrival schedule of an aircraft at the particular airport. ARTS system also facilitates inter/intra facility transfer and coordination of flight information data.

Regional analysis for ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market US Canada

Latin America ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market

Middle East and Africa ARTS (Automated Radar Terminal System) Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

