Blood Group Typing Market 2021 Size,Share,Analysis,Growth,Technology and Forecast

Blood group typing is a type of test that is used to determine the blood group. It is determined by the type of antigens present on the blood group. Blood group typing is a prerequisite for blood transfusion to examine the compatibility between the donor and the recipient blood groups. Blood cancer patients need a frequent blood transfusion which in turn requires blood group typing. The rising demand for blood and blood products, increasing prevalence of road accidents and trauma cases that make blood transfusion necessary, need for knowing the blood group for prenatal testing, and rising usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences are the factors driving the growth in this market. On the other hand, stringent government rules for blood transfusion, lack of skilled and trained blood transfusion professionals may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global blood group typing market is currently dominated by many market players. The prominent players in the market are engaged in frequent new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in October 2016, Bio-Rad laboratories got an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its IH-1000 blood equipment.

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global blood group typing market during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and several diseases, increasing rate of organ transplant, and presence of well-developed healthcare sector. According to an article published by the National Foundation for Cancer Research in September 2017, blood cancers account for 10% of all cancer cases in the US. The blood group typing market in Europe is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, rising prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing cases of blood transfusion. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global blood group typing market owing to slowly developing healthcare infrastructure, especially in the African region.

The global blood group typing market has been segmented into technique, test type, product & service, and end user.

The market, on the basis of technique, has been segmented into PCR-based and Microarray techniques, array-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and others.

The market, by test type, has been segmented into antibody screening, HLA typing, abo blood tests, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing.

The market, by products and services, has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. Consumables segment are further segmented into antisera reagents, red blood cell reagents, anti-human globulin reagents, and blood bank saline.

The market, by end users, has been segmented into hospitals, blood banks, clinical laboratories, and others.

Some of the prominent players in the global blood group typing market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Grifols International S. A., Beckman Coulter, Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Ltd., Novacyt Group, Bag HealthCare GmbH, Rapid Labs, AXO Science, Agena Biosciences Inc., Day Medical S. A., Merck KGaA, and others.

