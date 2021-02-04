PATIENT BLOOD MANAGEMENT MARKET 2020 SIZE, OVERVIEW, GROWTH AND DEMAND

Global Patient Blood Management Market Research Report: By Product (Instruments, Accessories, Reagents and Kits, Software), By Component (Whole Blood, Plasma) and By End-User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics and & Pathology Labs) – Forecast to 2025

Patient Blood Management Market Analysis

The global patient blood management market is likely to touch USD 15,848 million at a 6.48% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Patient blood management is used for minimizing blood loss at the time of surgical operations and optimizing the blood of the patient. This is carried out by doctors for patients that possess the risk of blood loss at the time of surgical intervention. It has major applications in pathology labs, diagnostic clinics, hospitals, and blood banks. Some of its different types include software, reagents and kits, and instrument accessories.

Patient Blood Management Market Studied by Key Players

Leading players profiled in the patient blood management market report include Immucor, Inc., Grifols, S.A, Terumo Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Biomérieux SA. Industry players have encompassed several strategies to create a niche in the market and also cater to the burgeoning needs of customers. These comprise yet is not limited to geographic expansions, joint ventures and collaborations, partnerships, strategic alliances, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and development, extensive research and development activities, and more.

Patient Blood Management Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global patient blood management market report based on end user, component, and product.

By product, the global patient blood management market is segmented into software, reagents and kits, and instrument accessories. Of these, the instruments segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, the global patient blood management market is segmented into plasma and whole blood. Of these, the whole blood segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the huge preference for blood transfusion.

By end user segment, the global patient blood management market is segmented into pathology labs, diagnostic clinics, hospitals, and blood banks. Of these, the blood bank segment will have a major share over the forecast period as these are primary locations patients get blood-related products.

Patient Blood Management Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global patient blood management market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the presence of a well-established healthcare sector, and the presence of several hospitals in the US are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

