Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Trends, Demand, Global Analysis by 2023

Pune, India, September 2019

Market Highlights

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market was valued at USD 821.11 million in 2018, and the market is estimated to grow to USD 3,787.68 Million by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 28.83% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. In 2018, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of 49.97% with a market value of USD 410.28 million, followed by Europe with a market value of USD 236.72 million in 2018.

Based on application, the insurance claims review segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.31% in 2018, with a market value of USD 519.89 million and is projected to register a CAGR of 28.41% during the forecast period. On the basis of delivery model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share of 53.31% in 2018, with a market value of USD 437.73 million, and is projected to register a CAGR of 28.11% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global healthcare fraud detection market is mainly segmented into type, component, delivery model, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the global healthcare fraud detection market has been divided into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. On the basis of component the global healthcare fraud detection market has been segregated services and software. Based on application the market has been classified as insurance claims review and payment integrity. Based on end user, the global healthcare fraud detection market has been categorized as private insurance payers, public/government agencies, and third party service providers.

Regional Analysis

The healthcare fraud detection market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market has been further divided into the US and Canada. Latin America market has been classified as Brazil and the rest of Latin America. The Americas dominate the global healthcare fraud detection market, owing to the increasing number of patients opting for health insurance. This has boosted the market in the American region. According to the US Department of Commerce Economics and Statistics Administration, the percentage of people with health insurance coverage for 2017 was 91.2%.

Key Industry Participants

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes are International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), UNITEDHEALTH group, SAS Institute Inc., FAIR ISAAC Corporation, DXC Technology Company, LEXISNEXIS, COTIVITI INC., WIPRO LIMITED, McKesson Corporation, EXLSERVICE Holdings, Inc., CGI INC. as the key players in the global HEALTHCARE FRAUD DETECTION market.

Key Findings of the Study:

