CRM Software Market: Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2023 End

CRM or customer relationship management software refers to strategies or technologies a company uses to analyze customer interactions throughout the consumer lifecycle. CRM software is designed to compile information of customers across different channels with a basic goal to maintain business relationships. It helps the companies to stay connected with their customers and improve profitability and also helps in streamlining work processes.

The global CRM software market is projected to reach USD 35 billion at a CAGR of over 6% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on CRM Software Market

Since the global outbreak of COVID-19 in the early Q1 of 2020, businesses have either shut down or have experienced significant losses. The companies are left with the only option of retaining their customers which may help them during this lockdown. Additionally, the CRM software offers advantages such as customer mapping from initial contact discovery to post-purchase interactions, which sometimes gets neglected by the companies. Furthermore, the CRM software benefits the companies through report generation and helpful statistics on historical consumer behavior data.

Governments from across the globe have enforced curfews or advised citizens to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic that started in China has now spread throughout the world. This, in turn, has affected day-to-day lives and business operations. While many of the markets have been impacted amidst the lockdown, CRM software is witnessing a strong demand mainly due to its ability to capture exact and precise customer information. An increasing number of people have been turning towards web-based services delivered at home, and the CRM software market has emerged stronger than ever before. The CRM software market has experienced a boom because of this crisis. Also, a report consumer behavior illustrates that about 67% of internet users are interacting with companies they are interested in through social media. The IT expenditure through total technology purchases has gone up during lockdown, raising the bar from 38% in 2019 to 44% in the current year. The overall technology purchases are expected to grow from 2.6% in 2020 to 3.4% by 2021, increasing the demand for computer equipment, communications equipment, software, tech consulting & systems integration services, tech outsourcing & hardware maintenance, and telecommunications services. The on-cloud CRM deployment has drastically increased from about 12% in 2008 to about 87% in 2020.

The enterprises from the software industry, including CRM software providers, are expected to help recover and sustain their customers’ businesses by providing remote collaboration tools, secure endpoint solutions, and cloud storage, and among other solutions during the upcoming months. Additionally, the rising demand for mobile CRM solutions, along with an increase in acceptance rates, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future considering current market conditions.

Regional Analysis

The global CRM software market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American CRM software market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Salesforce.com, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Amdocs and Convergys Corporation in this region. Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth in the market is also attributed to increasing focus of business organizations towards digital marketing and growing adoption of CRM software by small and medium organizations. CRM helps in enhancing the implementation of a digital marketing strategy. In the global CRM software market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing focus on customer engagement and increasing implementation of cloud based technologies across different countries in the region.

Segmentation:

The global CRM software market is segmented on the basis of the organization size, deployment, application and vertical. The organization size segment is classified small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. However, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the CRM software market. Whereas, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate across the globe over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for deployment of cloud based CRM modules from small and medium enterprises segment.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global CRM software market: Salesforce.com (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Amdocs (U.S.), Convergys Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.), The Sage Group Plc. (U.K), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SugarCRM (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), IMS Health (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), ZOHO Corporation (India) and Infusionsoft (U.S.).

