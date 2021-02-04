Big Data Software Market Outlook 2018 by Key Players, Industry Trends and Size, Forecast Analysis by 2023

Market Highlights

The global big data software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in the emerging economies and high adoption of analytics software are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing demand for big data software across various industry verticals such media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail, e-commerce etc. is also fueling the growth of the global market.

The global big data software market is projected to reach USD 39 billion at a CAGR of over 13% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The global big data software market is segmented on the basis of by component, data type, deployment and end-user. Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. And the end-user segment, is bifurcated into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, transportation, IT and telecommunication and others.

Regional Analysis

The global big data software market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the big data software market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American big data software market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), SAP (Germany), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Teradata (US), Splunk (U.S.), Palantir Technologies (U.S.), in this region. Due to the high data generation by enterprises in the region, the market is likely to show a modest growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of software devices and ultimately provides better analysis.

In the global big data software market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the large volumes of data generated by BFSI and healthcare industry along with the emerging economies and technological advancement in big data software in the region.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds a majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of digitized platforms.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global big data software market: IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), SAP (Germany), Amazon Web Services (US), SAS Institute (U.S.), Dell Technologies (U.S.), Teradata (US), Splunk (U.S.), Palantir Technologies (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Guavus (U.S.), 10data (U.S.) and others.

