Global Flying Cars Market Estimated To Grow At 25% CAGR Between 2021 And 2023 Due To Demand For Eco-Friendly Vehicles

A flying car flies at a constant altitude, and it is used for personal transportation like modern automobiles. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global flying cars market that estimates hike for this market at 25% cagr (compound annual growth rate) between 2018 and 2023.

The extensive factor raising the flying cars market growth is the improving infrastructure in developing countries. Other factors enabling the market growth include changing lifestyle, rising disposable income of people, increasing urban development, growing competition between flying cars service and solutions provider, increasing concern over driver & vehicle safety, increasing support from the governments of different countries, rising urban population, and growing demand for environment-friendly vehicles. However, the lack of standard protocols for the development of the flying car and the high initial cost of the cars can slow down market growth.

The global flying cars market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, product, and lastly region. Based on capacity, this market has been segmented into 2-person sitter, 3-person sitter, and 5-person sitter. The product-based segmentation segments the market into flying cars and passenger drones. A flying car is a type of roadable aircraft providing door-to-door transportation by both ground and air. Also known as a is a pilotless helicopter, a passenger drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that carries passengers.

The regional segmentation of the global flying cars market can segment the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to advanced technology, the presence of major key manufacturers in this region, and a stable economy. Other important factors aiding the market growth in this region include increasing investment by public and private players to develop information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and rise in demand for safety features in vehicles. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are Canada and the USA.

Europe is another significant regional market due to technological advancement that is second only to North America. Some key players of the global market are based in Europe too. The vital country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the growing disposable income of people and growing population. The major country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a smaller market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. In the MEA region, the market is expected to grow in the countries like UAE due to high per capita income, high purchasing power of consumers, regulatory support and technology capabilities.

Key Players

The key players in the global flying cars market include AeroMobil (Slovakia), Carplane Gmbh (Germany), EHANG (China), Lilium (Germany), Moller International (USA), PAL-V International B.V. (Netherlands), Samson Motorworks (USA), Terrafugia Corporation (USA), Urban Aeronautics (Israel), and Volocopter GmbH (Germany).

Latest Industry News

Goodyear has unveiled the concept of a tire called Goodyear Aero that can work with both streetcars as well as flying cars. 7 MAR 2019

VTOL start-up PAL-V has unveiled the production model of its Liberty Pioneer flying car. 6 MAR 2019

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

