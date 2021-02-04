Transdermal (Percutaneous) Drug Delivery Systems Market Size And Key Trends In Terms Of Volume And Value 2023

Few of the technological advancements in the TDDS are transdermal patch design modification, incorporation of pressure sensitive adhesives and permeation enhancers that results in the enhancement of drug diffusion and increased the capacity to hold the drug in larger amount are expected to propel the demand for TDDS during the forecast period. Technological inventions such as the inclusion of microneedles or mechanical arrays in transdermal patches and miniaturized and advanced transdermal patches and reservoir type transdermal patches that deliver precise medication dose are expected to facilitate the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, the Americas spearheaded the global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market in 2017. This is due to the existence of prominent market participants and developed healthcare infrastructure, a rising number of product launches and the continued participation of the leading vendors in conducting clinical trials in the US and Canada.

Europe would be the second-largest value contributor in the transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market as the transdermal patches are gaining popularity in the UK, Germany, and France because patients and primary care physicians are mostly focused on easier drug delivery methods.

The market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to showcase comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period attributed to growing older population base along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in healthcare spending, raise in awareness about TDDS, and to increase research and development activities.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. Additionally, the major market share of the region would be held by the Middle East region due to growing healthcare sectors and health system reforms in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Segmentation

The global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market has been segmented into product, technology, application, and region.

By product, the market has been segmented into transdermal patches and transdermal semisolids. The transdermal patches segment is further categorized into drug-in-adhesive patches, matrix patches, reservoir membrane patches, and microneedle patches. The transdermal semisolids segment is additionally divided into gels, ointments, and sprays.

On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into electric current, iontophoresis, electroporation, ultrasound, microporation, thermal, and others.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into pain management, cardiovascular diseases, hormone replacement therapy, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, contraception, and others.

Key Players

Some of the foremost players in the global transdermal (percutaneous) drug delivery systems market are Mylan N.V., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

