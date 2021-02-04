Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report 2025

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Overview

The global aircraft window and windshield market is expected to grow significantly during the eight years period of 2017-2025. The market is strongly witnessing a rise in the demand from small body aircrafts and also acrylic material windows. These insights are a part of new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Aircraft Window & Windshield Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017–2025)’. This comprehensive research report includes a brief on all the factors that are impacting the growth of aircraft window and windshield market during the forecast period along with the projected market size and growth rate. According to this market analysis, the global aircraft window and windshield market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 860 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly contributed by increasing aircraft deliveries and also increasing fleet size. The growth is also accompanied by a new trend that shows increasing demand for adjustable and dimmable aircraft windows. The key players in the global aircraft window and windshield market are focusing on sstrengthening their product portfolio by launching new products with improved characteristics through innovations in material, aerodynamics and digital integration. They are also developing global reach by collaborating with local players.

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on material , the global aircraft window and windshield market includes acrylic as the dominating segment. Acrylic segment is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In terms of growth rate, polycarbonate is also expected to compete well with acrylic material segment with 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application , cabin window dominates the market with a higher market size and growth rate during the forecast period. Cockpit windshield lags behind with respect to growth rate during the forecast period.

, cabin window dominates the market with a higher market size and growth rate during the forecast period. Cockpit windshield lags behind with respect to growth rate during the forecast period. Based on aircrafts, small body aircrafts has the highest projected market size of over US$ 580 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. It is followed by wide body aircraft, marking it a lucrative segment in the global aircraft window & windshield market.

In terms of sales channel , OEM is way ahead of the aftermarket channel. OEM segment is expected to reach a market size of over US$ 790 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Americas is the most attractive market for the players in the global aircraft window and windshield market. America's aircraft window and windshield market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

GKN Plc

PPG Industries, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

The NORDAM Group, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Control Logistics Inc.

Plexiweiss GmbH

Llamas Plastics, Inc.

Air-Craftglass Inc.

Aerospace Plastic Components

Lee Aerospace

LP Aero Plastics, Inc.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.