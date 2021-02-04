Plasma Fractionation Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period, 2018–2023.

Rising participation of market players is one of the key factors driving the plasma fractionation market. For instance, in 2018, Grifols acquired 24 plasma donation centers in the United States operated by Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp. for USD 286 million. With this acquisition, Grifols now owns 249 plasma donation centres to increase its supply of plasma proteins used for therapeutic purposes.

Various other factors such as increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, emerging markets in APAC and RoW, rising plasma collection, and increasing prevalence of respiratory and autoimmune disorders are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the emergence of recombinant alternatives, high cost of advanced products, and unfavorable reimbursement policies can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.

The global market for plasma fractionation, by product is segmented into immunoglobulin, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors, and others. The immunoglobulin segment is further classified as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG), and others. The coagulation factor concentrates segment is further classified as Factor VIII, Factor IX, Von Willebrand Factor, Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Fibrinogen Concentrates, and Factor XIII.

Based on application, the market is segmented into immunology, neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, rheumatology, hemato-oncology, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for plasma fractionation owing to the presence of major market players and increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders within the region. According to the 2018 study published in the Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology journal, the estimated overall prevalence of immunoglobulin A (IgA) deficiency in the US was approximately 1 in 300 to 1 in 500 persons.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global plasma fractionation market. This can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements, and rising R&D investments.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, from 2015 to 2016, the total health expenditure was USD 181 billion. Out of this, USD 69 billion was spent on hospitals, which is a real increase of USD 2 billion from the previous year. During the same years, non-government sources spent USD 55.8 billion on health.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global plasma fractionation market due to inadequate economic development, especially within the African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global plasma fractionation market are Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL Limited, Green Cross Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Japan Blood Products Organization, Kedrion S.p.A, LFB group, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Shanghai RAAS, Shire, and others.

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hba1c-testing-market—detailed-account-of-growth-drivers-trends-opportunities-and-challenges-impacting-2021-01-06

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/suture-needles-market-future-scope-demands-projected-industry-growths-and-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dental-consumables-market—global-industry-analysis-trends-growth-opportunities-and-demand-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-07

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/biosensor-market-with-trends-biosensor-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-till-2025-2021-01-07