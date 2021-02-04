Protective Cultures Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2029

Global Protective Cultures Market – Overview

With the growing trend of consumers preferring ready to eat foods, there is a growing demand for products that have a longer shelf life. Naturally, this has helped in driving the demand for protective cultures in the global food and beverage industries. These protective cultures help in removing excessive water content from the food products and improving their overall shelf life.

Global Protective Cultures Market – Notable Developments

The companies operating in the global market for protective cultures are solidifying their position in the overall market with the aid of introducing new products, tactical mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key developments in the global protective cultures market are given below:

Recently, DuPont Nutrition and Health Team based out in South America announced that they have been successful in developing DuPont Danisco Lactobacillus Plus. This culture is able to blend the strains of L. paracasei, L. helveticus, L. acidophilus to produce fermented milk.

Royal DSM NV recently announced that the company has been able to expand its product portfolio by developing Delvo Guard that is able to meet the safety specifications of the clean label products. This new product was developed with an objective control the mold and yeast formation from different dairy products and improve the overall shelf life of such dairy products with compromising on their texture and tastes.

The leading and emerging companies in the global protective cultures market include names such as

DowDuPont

Sacco SRL

CSK Food Enrichment BV

Dalton Biotechnologies

THT SA, Biochem SRL

Meat Cracks Technology GmbH

Royal DSM NV, Bioprox

Aristomenis D. Phikas and Co. SA

Soyuzsnab Group of Companies

CHR Hansen

Global Protective Cultures Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple factors that are directing the growth and development of the global protective cultures market. One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global market has been its increasing demand and application in dairy and dairy products industry. In addition to this, protective cultures are also facing tremendous demands from other key industries such as meat, poultry, sea foods, and others.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the global protective cultures market has been the increasing adoption of freeze dried and frozen cultures. These cultures are gaining immense popularity among the notable end users due to their ability to eliminate excessive water from different food products. This helps in improving their shelf life and avoids spoilage.

Global Protective Cultures Market – Geographical Segmentation

There are five key regional segments of the global protective cultures market. These regional segments are North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, currently global market is being dominated by the regional segment of Europe. The growth of the segment is directed by the increasing concerns about food spoilage. In addition to this, increasing health awareness among the consumers about the benefits of using protective cultures is also expected to drive the growth of the regional market over the course of the given period of forecast. The companies operating in the region are more concerned about the shelf life of different food and beverage and are thus developing products that can elongate stay. This too is helping to drive the growth of the protective cultures market in Europe.

