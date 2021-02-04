Specialty Feed Additives Market Newer segments of application 2029

Specialty Feed Additives Market: Overview

Specialty feed additives help enhance immune system of livestock. Besides, they are also used with the aim to improve the palatability, maintain digestive health, and several other functions. Use of additives minimized the risk of diseases and infections. This, further, avoids outbreak of livestock diseases.

To keep up with the varying need of livestock, these additives are available in wide range. The product range includes vitamins, flavours and sweeteners, minerals, antioxidants, and acidifiers.

Aforementioned factors are influencing specialty feed additives market.

Further, shift in food habits of people is fuelling demand for specialty food additives. Lately, people are inclined towards meat consumption to meet protein and vitamin requirement of the body. At the same time, they are concerned over the quality of meat. To avoid any such panic, companies involved in poultry and animal husbandry business are undertaking preventive measures. This, in turn, is pushing demand for specialty feed additives.

The upcoming report on specialty feed additives market provides growth insight of the market during forecast period (2019-2029). It covers all the factors influencing expansion of the target market in upcoming years.

Specialty Feed Additives Market: Notable Developments

In December 2017, ADM Animal Nutrition, a vertical of Archer Daniels Midland Co., has announced launch of new specialty feed additive. The feed additive is named as Anco AC. The additive is specifically for dairy, swine, and poultry producers based in Canadian market.

Anco AC is an anti-caking agent and yeast primary. It can be used in all phase of production in case of multiple species.

The additive will work as nutritional stressors in their feed. As a result, efficiency of the animals will increase.

Some of the key players operating in the global specialty feed additives market are-

Evonik Industries

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry AB

Novus International

Biomin Holding GmbH

Nutreco N.V.

Brookside Agra

BASF SE

Kemin Industries Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Invivo NSA

Specialty Feed Additives Market: Key Trends

In recent years, rate of disease infliction in farm animals has proliferated. Poultry business is directly linked with health of the animals. Hence, companies involved in the business are taking significant steps so that the farm animals do not fall victim of illness and infections caused by harmful bacteria and parasites.

Rising concerns among key players are likely to augment growth of the global specialty feed additives market.

On the other hand, specialty feed additives are available in various flavours. This aids to enhance the scrumptiousness of the feed. As a result, feed is consumed in large amount by livestock animals, helping them in their performance. These taste enhancers are helping in improvement of position of global feed additives market.

In addition, increasing demand for eggs, dairy products, meat, and other animal items, rising epidemic outburst in livestock, and encapsulation in nourish acidifiers are likely to influence specialty additives market in coming years.

Specialty Feed Additives Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit remunerative growth in forecast period. The growth rate is attributed to wide livestock and agriculture base in the region. Thus, various players including international players operating in global specialty feed additives market are trying to expand their presence in the region.

Specialty feed additives market is anticipated to witness significant growth in developing economies such as India, China, and Japan. Enhancement in the purchasing power of these countries will lead to expansion of global specialty feed additives market.

Moreover, North America and Europe also hold significant share in specialty feed additives market. This is due to easy accessibility of feed additives. Further, registering development in agricultural in infrastructure, increasing population, and booming economies in the region, key players are showing interest in these regions.

