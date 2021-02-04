Portable Chargers Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|EMPO-NI, Suntactics, Voltaic, Solio

The global Portable Chargers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Portable Chargers Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Portable Chargers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Portable Chargers market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Portable Chargers Market Research Report: Suntrica, EMPO-NI, Suntactics, Voltaic, Solio, Goal Zero, Xtorm, Xsories, Power Traveller, Yingli Solar, IceTech USA

Portable Chargers Market: Segmentation:

With Single Solar Plate, With Led Light, With Voltage Adjustable

On the basis of applications, global Portable Chargers market can be segmented as:

Mobile Phones, Digital Cameras, MP3 & MP4, Automotives, Other

Regions Covered in the Global Portable Chargers Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Portable Chargers market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Portable Chargers market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Portable Chargers market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Portable Chargers market.

The market share of the global Portable Chargers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Portable Chargers market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Portable Chargers market.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Portable Chargers Market Overview

1.1 Portable Chargers Product Overview

1.2 Portable Chargers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 With Single Solar Plate

1.2.2 With Led Light

1.2.3 With Voltage Adjustable

1.3 Global Portable Chargers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Portable Chargers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Portable Chargers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable Chargers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable Chargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Portable Chargers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable Chargers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable Chargers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Portable Chargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Portable Chargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable Chargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Portable Chargers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Chargers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Chargers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable Chargers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Chargers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable Chargers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Chargers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Chargers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Chargers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Chargers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Chargers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable Chargers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Portable Chargers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable Chargers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Chargers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Portable Chargers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Portable Chargers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Portable Chargers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Portable Chargers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Portable Chargers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Portable Chargers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Portable Chargers by Application

4.1 Portable Chargers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Phones

4.1.2 Digital Cameras

4.1.3 MP3 & MP4

4.1.4 Automotives

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Portable Chargers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Portable Chargers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Portable Chargers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Portable Chargers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Portable Chargers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Portable Chargers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Portable Chargers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers by Application 5 North America Portable Chargers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Portable Chargers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Portable Chargers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Chargers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Portable Chargers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Chargers Business

10.1 Suntrica

10.1.1 Suntrica Corporation Information

10.1.2 Suntrica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Suntrica Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Suntrica Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.1.5 Suntrica Recent Development

10.2 EMPO-NI

10.2.1 EMPO-NI Corporation Information

10.2.2 EMPO-NI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 EMPO-NI Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 EMPO-NI Recent Development

10.3 Suntactics

10.3.1 Suntactics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Suntactics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Suntactics Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Suntactics Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.3.5 Suntactics Recent Development

10.4 Voltaic

10.4.1 Voltaic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Voltaic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Voltaic Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Voltaic Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.4.5 Voltaic Recent Development

10.5 Solio

10.5.1 Solio Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Solio Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Solio Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.5.5 Solio Recent Development

10.6 Goal Zero

10.6.1 Goal Zero Corporation Information

10.6.2 Goal Zero Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Goal Zero Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Goal Zero Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.6.5 Goal Zero Recent Development

10.7 Xtorm

10.7.1 Xtorm Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xtorm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xtorm Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xtorm Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.7.5 Xtorm Recent Development

10.8 Xsories

10.8.1 Xsories Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xsories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Xsories Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Xsories Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.8.5 Xsories Recent Development

10.9 Power Traveller

10.9.1 Power Traveller Corporation Information

10.9.2 Power Traveller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Power Traveller Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Power Traveller Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.9.5 Power Traveller Recent Development

10.10 Yingli Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Portable Chargers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yingli Solar Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

10.11 IceTech USA

10.11.1 IceTech USA Corporation Information

10.11.2 IceTech USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 IceTech USA Portable Chargers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 IceTech USA Portable Chargers Products Offered

10.11.5 IceTech USA Recent Development 11 Portable Chargers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable Chargers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable Chargers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

